Bank promotes three
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has made three promotions.
Codie N. Gluchowski has been promoted to retail banking officer at the Jimtown office.
In this position, Gluchowski leads sales and service efforts in the branch, manages the daily operations of the office and supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She has been with the bank for six years.
Gluchowski volunteers with Junior Achievement and teaches Money Smart classes.
Kim K. Strawbridge has been promoted to vice president, retail banking regional manager.
Strawbridge oversees nine bank offices in Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Marshall counties. She is also the retail banking officer of the bank’s Goshen south office, where she supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships as well as managing the daily operations of the office. She has been with the bank for 13 years.
Allie L. Mitchell, retail banking officer, has been named manager of the bank’s South Bend downtown office.
Mitchell leads sales and service efforts in the branch, manages the daily operations of the office. She also handles home equity lines of credit, small business loans and consumer loans. She has been with the bank for seven years.
Dec-O-Art makes donation
ELKHART — Dec-O-Art has made a donation to All 4 Animals, a Mishawaka organization that helps to rescue and rehome animals.
In 2007, the company began as a small-home based foster rescue and blossomed into a corporation five years later, according to information from Dec-O-Art.
The company has been making donations to organizations all year as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.
Bethany adds first second-grade teacherGOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools has hired Jen Bontrager as the teacher for the new second-grade class beginning next school year. Bethany recently announced that it is expanding to serve first-12th grades beginning next year.
Bontrager, a Bethel College graduate, has 11 years teaching experience in local public schools
Marketers to hold annual luncheon
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana chapter of the American Marketing Association will host its annual Give Back Luncheon Nov. 30. The luncheon is held to allow selected local non-profits to tell their stories and receive free input from marketing professionals.
This year’s event will feature the 525 Foundation, Cultivate Culinary and Soma Support. The luncheon will be held at the Howard Park Event Center.
The Give Back Luncheon will commence with networking and registration at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at noon. In-person tickets are $20 for AMA members, $30 for non-members, and $20 for students. Event information and registration is available at https://bit.ly/31RovsT. Deadline for registration is noon Nov. 29.
Environmental educator receives award
WOLF LAKE — Carol Good-Elliott, environmental educator at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, was awarded the Howard Michaud Award from the Environmental Education Association of Indiana for her lasting commitment in the field of environmental education.
According to EEAI, this award is given to person in recognition of their long-term devotion, dedication and contributions to environmental education in the state of Indiana.
Good-Elliott celebrated 20 years of service at Merry Lea in July 2021 as an environmental educator. Since her start in 2001, she has coordinated and scheduled school programs, and taught and written curriculum for people of all ages.
