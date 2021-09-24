Deco Art donates to veterans group
ELKHART — Dec-O-Art, a decal printing company has partnered with Mishawaka Troop Town, a veteran-owned and operated initiative aimed at providing housing and necessary services to help homeless and in-need veterans. Dec-O-Art donated $50,000 to Troop Town in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary.
“We hope to be Indiana’s first stick-built, tiny home community, aimed at providing transitional housing for veterans,” said Jim Metherd, co-founder of Troop Town and a veteran of Desert Storm. “This is a steppingstone for veterans to get back to a meaningful position within the community.”
Mishawaka Troop Town intends to educate veterans with a skill set to live healthier lives, offering a community of assistance while providing spiritual, mental, and physical support.
Surf Broadband buys MapleNet
GOSHEN — Surf Broadband Solutions has acquired Goshen based MapleNet Inc., a residential internet service provider.
“We have been building fiber optic internet throughout northern Indiana and this acquisition allows us to extend our fiber optic services to the MapleNet residential customer base,” said Surf Broadband CEO Gene Crusie.
Surf Broadband began providing all support and service to MapleNet customers as of Sept. 1.
Wes Herschberger, CEO of MapleTronics, the parent company of MapleNet, sees the transaction as a win for current customers.
“Since Gene and I started MapleNet together in the late 90s I know that MapleNet and Surf have the same DNA, we each strive for exceptional customer service,” Herschberger said in a news release. “I believe that our MapleNet customers will be in excellent hands with the Surf team and will have the opportunity to upgrade to blazing fast fiber optic internet- the same service that I use at my home. This transaction allows MapleTronics to continue to focus on serving its customers while transitioning the MapleNet customers to the best residential broadband platform available at Surf.”
Further information is available at: https://maplenet.surfbroadband.com
Rudy Rolle promoted at university
NORTH MANCHESTER — Middlebury native and 2014 graduate of Manchester University, Rudy Rolle, has been promoted to director of student diversity and inclusion.
Rolle will spearhead efforts to promote a diverse and vibrant community by raising awareness, fostering cross-cultural exchange and encouraging a global perspective on education, the university leadership said in a news release. His job includes assisting in recruiting and retaining students of color and international students.
Rolle had been assistant registrar.
