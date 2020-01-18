First-ever ‘Wine and Chocolate’ is Feb. 7
GOSHEN — Goshen’s first-ever “Wine and Chocolate” is the Feb. 7 First Fridays event. The downtown tour is a ticketed event and tickets can be purchased before the event.
Visit cityonthego.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
Date for RV Power Breakfast set
ELKHART — The 2020 RV Industry Power Breakfast has been scheduled for May 14 in the RV/MH Hall of Fame’s Ingram, according to a committee that oversees the breakfast that is facilitated by RVBusiness magazine.
Following opening comments by Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association President Phil Ingrassia and special presentations by new RV Industry Association President Craig Kirby and Kampgrounds of America Inc. President and CEO Toby O’Rourke, the chief executives of America’s three highest volume RV builders will sit down for a moderated forum to discuss an array of topics. On stage will be Thor Industries Inc. President and CEO Bob Martin, Forest River Inc. President and CEO Pete Liegl and Winnebago Industries Inc. President and CEO Mike Happe.
Also on the agenda for this year’s breakfast will be video greetings from U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District plus a special teleconference chat with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.
Online reservations will be available soon, according to the committee.
MACOG named a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business
SOUTH BEND — The League of American Bicyclists has recognized MACOG with a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business award, earning it a place alongside 1,366 businesses across the country contributing to the movement to build a more bicycle friendly America, according to a news release from MACOG.
“When places make it easier for people to choose to bike, they are building safer, stronger, and better-connected communities. The League of American Bicyclists is thrilled when organizations like MACOG join us in this movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America. When more people are biking to work or shop, life is better for everyone,” said Executive Director Bill Nesper.
MACOG’s statement said the regional planning agency encourages bicycling as an easy option for transportation and encourages more ridership in the region; most recently by providing 58 bicycle racks to communities this past summer.
MACOG Executive Director, James Turnwald, said, “Being designated as a Bicycle Friendly Business is a great accomplishment for MACOG. We plan to use our designation and experience with the process to help other businesses around the region apply and receive their own designation.”
OrthoPediatrics has fourth-quarter gain
WARSAW — OrthoPediatrics Corp, a pediatric orthopedics company, reported an increase in its fourth-quarter revenue.
Preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter 2019 revenue is expected to be $19 million, up 30%, when compared to $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the company. OrthoPediatrics’ preliminary unaudited full year 2019 revenue is expected to be a record-setting $72.6 million, representing annual growth of 26%.
The company plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results in early March. The quarterly and annual preliminary revenue estimates for 2019 included in this press release are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the company’s independent registered public accounting firm and are therefore subject to adjustment.
