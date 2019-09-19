Dr. Hadian joins heart center staff
GOSHEN — Dr. Djavid Hadian has joined Goshen Heart & Vascular Center, where he spends two days a week performing procedures in Goshen Hospital’s electrophysiology lab. Electrophysiology relates to the diagnosis and treatment of irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation, according to a news release. Hadian’s expertise includes cardiac mapping and ablation therapy as well as implanting cardiac electronic devices, including pacemakers.
Hadian will work with the cardiology team at the Heart & Vascular Center to perform studies in electrophysiology and collaborate on treatment plans that best fit patient needs.
In addition to practicing medicine, Hadian had been a faculty member at Ohio State University. He holds a medical degree from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Health Services/Erasmus University in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. He has received training in cardiovascular disease/cardiac electrophysiology during a fellowship at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.
Dr. Gibson joins Goshen Physicians OB/GYN
GOSHEN — Sharrell Gibson, M.D., has joined the medical team at Goshen Physicians OB/GYN. She has more than a decade of experience in obstetrics and gynecology, according to a news release.
Gibson is trained in minimally invasive surgery, including laparoscopic procedures.
Gibson earned her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center in Michigan. She is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Elizabeth Hall promoted at Newmar
NAPPANEE — Newmar Corp. has promoted Elizabeth Hall to the newly created position of sourcing manager.
In her new role, Hall will have strategic responsibility to ensure supplier and part readiness for regular production and coordinate cross-functionally at Newmar and externally with suppliers, according to a company news release.
“The complex and highly customized brands we produce at Newmar have created a need for this new role,” said Matt McQuown, vice president of supply chain. “I’m excited for Elizabeth to take on this responsibility and feel her years of experience at Newmar and knowledge of the RV industry supply base have set her up for a successful transition to sourcing manager.”
Hall earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public finance management from Indiana University-Bloomington. She worked in the General Accounting Office in Washington D.C. prior to joining Newmar in 2003 as a purchasing assistant. Her most recent role was senior purchasing agent.
Newmar manufactures motorhomes.
CTB promotes tax specialist
MILFORD — Ryan DeSmith has been promoted to senior manager of Global Tax at CTB Inc.
In his new role, DeSmith will be responsible for overseeing the tax compliance and planning processes for the CTB family of companies. He will also manage the tax components of the company’s financial reporting and internal control processes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, according to the company’s news release.
DeSmith joined CTB in 2017 and has served as both the tax senior and tax manager.
He is a resident of Elkhart.
