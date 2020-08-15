Devon Miller reaches 50-year mark
at Newmar
NAPPANEE — Devon Miller was honored recently for his 50 years of employment with Newmar Corp.
“We congratulate Devon for his dedication and professionalism throughout his 50-year career at Newmar,” said Matthew Miller, president of the company. “This is the first Newmar employee to reach this milestone and our team is inspired by the accomplishment.”
Devon Miller began his career at Newmar on Aug. 8, 1970, as a manufacturing assembler for travel trailers and fifth wheels. Since then, he has held a variety of positions, including manufacturing superintendent, service technician and service group leader. His current position is a service estimator at Newmar’s service center. In his spare time, he has volunteered as a mentor in the Adult Teen Challenge program.
In a letter of congratulations, Nappanee mayor Phil Jenkins wrote the following, “Milestones like this are very rare in today’s culture. We applaud Devon for his faithfulness and dedication to Newmar over his many years of service. The positive message that this sends to the community is nothing short of inspiring.”
In recognition of the milestone, Devon Miller will be presented with a trip to Hawaii to be taken later.
Newmar manufactures premium motorhomes.
Romero joins real estate team
GOSHEN — Alison Romero has recently joined Re/Max Results real estate at the Goshen office.
Romero was born and raised in Goshen. She earned bachelor’s degrees in social work and Spanish from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
“I am excited to serve my community in a new way by joining RE/MAX Results in Goshen,” said Romero. “Moving is full of big decisions and can feel overwhelming. I’m eager to be able to help people through this process and enjoy the excitement of finding just the right home.”
Larry Phillips, co-owner of RE/MAX Results, said, “Alison is an outstanding addition to the Goshen office. Her lifelong knowledge of the local community and outstanding interpersonal skills will allow her to provide exceptional service to buyers and sellers.”
Dometic renews major Care Camps partnership
ELKHART — The RV, camping, marine, and outdoor accessories company Dometic, has renewed its philanthropic partnership for 2020, making a donation to ensure children with cancer can experience the healing nature of the outdoors.
Dometic first began working with Care Camps in 2018 and championed the “Heroes of Hope” blog series along with the Dometic Capital Fund for much-needed infrastructure projects at camps. A company news release states Dometic has continued to work to share the Care Camps mission of getting kids outdoors this year at their “Dometic in the Desert” mobile living industry showcase event in Tucson, Arizona.
“Dometic is honored to continue partnership with Care Camps and is pleased to help these kids experience the outdoors in ways they will carry with them into the future,” Scott Nelson, president of Dometic Americas, said.
According to the Dometic news release, Care Camps is a non-profit organization that enables children with cancer to attend medically-supervised oncology camps throughout the United States and Canada at no cost to the parents.
