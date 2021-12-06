Store will host Christmas open house
GOSHEN — Cycle Works of Goshen invites the public to the store’s 19th annual Christmas Open House Party Dec. 18 at 1210 E. Lincoln Ave. The event will begin at noon.
Snacks and holiday drinks will be served. There will be in-store discounts and drawings for door prizes throughout the day. Cycle Works offers motorcycle, snowmobile, ATV and scooter parts, accessories and service.
Woelfer, Gasper promoted at Thor
ELKHART — Todd Woelfer has been promoted at Thor Industries to senior vice president and chief operating officer.
Woelfer joined Thor in 2012 and has served in a number of roles during his time with the company, including general counsel. As COO he will lead a number of corporate initiatives, including innovation and data strategies, marketing, corporate sustainability and responsibility maximizing performance and synergies from existing and future acquisitions, and will lead corporate strategic initiatives, the company stated in a news release.
Simultaneously, the company announced the promotion of Trevor Gasper to vice president, general counsel and secretary. Gasper joined the company in 2017 after 12 years at a private firm where his practice focused on representing RV manufacturers, including Thor.
Nuway Construction
has new project managers
GOSHEN — Nuway Construction has announced two new hires.
Cody Smith has joined Nuway Construction as a project manager. Originally from Goshen, Smith earned his Bachelor of Science degree in construction management from Ball State University in 2018. He has worked in both the Indianapolis and Muncie construction markets. At Nuway, he will oversee the construction of various projects, working with customers, subcontractors and team members to ensure each project is completed on budget and on time. He and his wife live in Elkhart.
Tony Bogard has joined Nuway Construction as a senior project manager. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in construction engineering and management technology at Purdue University in 2009, Bogard went on to oversee large-scale and high-profile projects in the South Bend and Mishawaka areas. At Nuway, he will collaborate with customers, subcontractors and industry professionals.
Business earns minority business certification
ELKHART — Write Connections | strategy + design LLC has earned certification by the National Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise. Write Connections is minority-owned, and the certification acknowledges the firm’s commitment to the diversity and inclusion ecosphere, the company stated in a news release.
The firm has been certified as both a Minority-owned Business Enterprise and a Woman-owned Business Enterprise with the state of Indiana since 2020. The company is owned by Jess Koscher.
Write Connections is a marketing/advertising firm that also offers strategic services, including strategic planning, training, and DEI work.
Jimenez named assistant retail banking officer
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has named Alma R. Jimenez as assistant retail banking officer at its Goshen South office.
Jimenez assists the office manager in providing quality service and building customer relationships. She also helps manage the daily operations of the office and handles consumer and small business loans. She has been with the bank for seven years.
