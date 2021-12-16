Theater has new executive director
GOSHEN — Susan Visser has been hired as the executive director of Goshen Theater. She will begin work Jan. 3.
She succeeds Amber Burgess who was managing director at the theater for nearly three and one-half years.
Visser has worked for the last 34 years as executive director of the South Bend Museum of Art. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in fine arts from Marietta (Ohio) College and a master’s degree in history of art from Ohio State University.
The restored theater is located on Goshen’s Main Street. In October the board of directors of the non-profit created a policy that does not allow public events when Elkhart County has a COVID red designation, which it has now. All free movies are cancelled during the red level, but small private rentals are permitted.
Miller Poultry donates to food bank
GOSHEN — Miller’s Poultry, in partnership with Martin’s Super Markets, has donated nearly 11,000 pounds of chicken drumsticks and chicken sausage to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
“On behalf of all Miller Poultry team members and the farm families in Michiana, we appreciate the opportunity to partner with our hometown Martin’s Super Markets and SpartanNash in this chicken donation,” said Galen Miller, owner and CEO of Miller Poultry. “We appreciate participating in the success of this project over the years and particularly during this time of upheaval caused by the pandemic and other current challenges. Chicken is a primary protein in our diet, and we are grateful to our team members and retail grocery partners in helping to supply this premium chicken protein to those in need this time of year.”
“We’re proud of our long association with Miller Poultry and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana,” said Chris Haygood, Director of Meat and Seafood, Martin’s Super Markets. “The need in our community has never been greater and this donation will go a long way in providing the nourishment that is vital to families throughout the area this holiday season and beyond.”
