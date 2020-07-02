CTB recognizes employees
MILFORD — CTB Inc. has recognized those who achieved work milestones during the second quarter of 2020. Those employees and their work milestones are:
30 years of service: Jennifer Leatherman and John Mundy.
25 years of service: Joy Frailey, Jeffrey Shields, Kenneth Tom, Brian Whitaker and Shelley Krider.
15 years of service: Esad Bacinovic, Timothy Buckholz, Thornton Clark, Fehim Kapetanovic and Jeffrey L. Miller.
10 years of service: Van Huynh, Mustafa Kuduzovic, Dustin Loudermilk and Martin van den Berg.
5 years of service: Matthew Blevins, Petra Broekhuizen, Jim Brown, Charles Butcher, Lorenzo, DeGaetano, Dorothy Dye, Matthew Geese, Zeth Hoffer, Brenda Hughes, Zachariah Jones, Sandra Mignerey-Jones, Michael Miller, Barbara Olson, Erick Owsley, Clifford Parker II, Brayden Roe, Daniel Schmale, Craig Smallegan, Kenneth Smith, Marcus South, Dane Thompson, Carrie Thompson, Peter van Bergeijk, Ricki Weaver, Jodi White and Erwin Zondag.
ADEC will reopen coffee house
BRISTOL — ADEC’s Gaining Grounds Coffee House at 19670 Ind. 120 will reopen Monday.
During the three-plus month closure of the coffee house, Gaining Grounds switched its coffee supplier from an out-of-state company to Goshen’s Refinery Coffee Co.
Also, Gaining Grounds is adding curbside pickup service. Customers will be able to phone in an order to (574) 848-2446 and have a barista deliver it to their vehicle.
The coffee house will operate from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Gaining Grounds Coffee House at 114 E. Lincoln Ave. in Goshen will remain closed for the time being, the agency said in its news release.
Lippert to hold ‘volunteer week’
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. will hold its first-ever LCI Volunteer Week July 12-18. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic happening this year, the company decided to host a week-long array of socially distanced community service activities to display its commitment to serving surrounding communities and making a lasting, positive impact.
During the volunteer week, a company-wide pack-out will take place where 50,000 much-needed items will be packed and donated to seven local nonprofits. LCI team members will have two ways to participate: by volunteering time to pack boxes, or by making monetary donations that will help purchase the items needed for the pack-out. A number of fun, at-home volunteer opportunities that team members and their families can engage in will also be available, the company said in a news release.
LCI has teamed up Welch Packaging for the pack-out. the boxes for the pack-out.
Rathburn-Lacopo joins bank as trust administrator
SOUTH BEND —Ann Rathburn-Lacopo has joined 1st Source Bank’s Wealth Advisory Services team as officer, trust administrator serving the Elkhart market. Rathburn-Lacopo has nearly 30 years of industry experience, particularly in the areas of charitable giving and foundations, as well as corporate and community relations.
She is currently working toward a certified trust and financial adviser designation.
