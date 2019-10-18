Crystal Valley Financial Corp. reports income increase
MIDDLEBURY — Crystal Valley Financial Corp. and its subsidiary First State Bank/First State Insurance has reported net income of $7,103,277 for the three quarters ending Sept. 30 or $4.59 per share versus $4.17 per share for the same period in 2018. The increase was 10% percent.
The board of directors has declared a dividend of $.33 per share for shareholders with a record date of Oct. 31 and payable date of Nov. 14. The dividend marks a 10% increase compared to the dividend paid for the same period of 2018, according to the company.
Credit union promotes two
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union has announced two promotions.
Kyle Revella has been promoted to business lender. He will serve members in the Goshen, New Paris, Millersburg, Syracuse, Ligonier and Topeka markets, working out of the corporate office in downtown Goshen.
After graduating from college, Revella joined the Interra staff in 2014 and has gained experience in a variety of positions, most recently as a small business lender for nearly three years.
Revella is a life-long Elkhart County resident and graduated from Bethel University, Mishawaka, where he was a four-year student athlete. He serves on the executive committee of both LaCasa Help-House and the Elkhart County Young Professionals.
Sharon Kirk has been promoted to assistant vice president of Mortgage Lending. In the new role, she is responsible for assisting in the oversight of all aspects of the mortgage process, from application to closing and servicing.
Kirk worked in the mortgage servicing area for almost 10 years before joining the Interra Mortgage team three years ago.
Kirk is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University. She is a member of the American Credit Union Mortgage Association and has lobbied on Capitol Hill with the Mortgage Action Alliance on mortgage industry issues, including government oversight and reform.
Originally from Michigan, she has lived in the Mishawaka area for the last five years.
Everence upgrades to LED lighting
GOSHEN — Everence Financial has completed an extensive energy efficient LED lighting retrofit of its corporate headquarters, 1110 N. Main St.
A news release from the company states the new LED fixtures replace traditional high-intensity discharge and fluorescent lights and will reduce the office’s lighting electricity usage by a projected 59% per year, resulting in significant cost savings and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
“This conversion was a major undertaking for Everence,” said Leigh-Ann Piasecki, facilities director at Everence. “The decision to move forward was based on a thorough assessment of our current lighting and electricity usage, LED lighting quality and cost, overall maintenance savings and our commitment to corporate social and environmental responsibility.”
Chamber executive named to national board
Washington D.C. — Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, has appointed Nick Kieffer, president and CEO of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, to the National Board of Trustees. As a member of the trustees, Kieffer will help set the strategic direction of the institute and will take an active role in advancing standard operating and curriculum policies.
Starting in 2012, Kieffer has held numerous leadership positions within the institute program. Kieffer graduated from Winter Institute at the University of Arizona in Tucson in 2011.
LaGrange County community planning meetings set
LAGRANGE — Envision LaGrange, a project of the LaGrange County Community Foundation and the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp., is holding community discussions about the future growth and prosperity of LaGrange County.
The purpose of Envision LaGrange County is to engage the community in shared goals about the county's future and achieve consensus on the county's most pressing needs. The project will help the Community Foundation better understand how they can serve the county and inform future funding decisions.
The remaining meeting are set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Topeka Fire Station and Nov. 7 at the Stroh Fire Department.
At the conclusion of the Community Conversations, the Community Foundation will host a luncheon to announce the results of Envision LaGrange County. The luncheon is planned for Nov. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 215 in LaGrange.
