Poff has new role at Horizon Bank
MICHIGAN CITY — Karen M. Poff has been promoted at Horizon Bank to assistant vice president, treasury management officer. She previously was in a business banker role.
Poff will be responsible for municipal deposit and financing growth; implementing and servicing treasury management products and services for commercial and municipal clients, according to information from the bank. She will be covering Berrien County, Michigan City, LaPorte, South Bend and Elkhart areas.
Poff earned her bachelor of arts degree from Western Michigan University, majoring in marketing and minored in German and international business. She is an ambassador for Harbor Country Chamber and has been involved in several non-profit organizations and events over the past 22 years in Berrien County, serving as a board member on up to president.
Johnson to lead Concord’s technology department
ELKHART — An education technology expert with more than 15 years of experience has been named the new chief information officer at Concord Community Schools.
Bruce Johnson, a native of Argos, was selected based on his years of experience and implementation of 1:1 computing strategies, said Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston. Johnson began his new role July 1.
He replaced Matt Jerlecki, whose last day with the district was June 30.
Johnson joined Concord from Plymouth Community School Corp., where he has served as the chief technology officer since January 2008. He began his career at Plymouth as an entry-level technician in July of 2005.
Johnson received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Purdue University’s School of Technology. He is a certified education technology leader through the Consortium for School Networking and a Microsoft certified systems engineer.
In 2016, he was appointed to serve on the Indiana Department of Education’s eLeadership cadre. He serves as treasurer of the Indiana Chief Technology Officer Council and in 2014 was named an Indiana CTO Council Team Award winner.
He is currently a member of the Indiana University K-12 Partnershare, International Society for Technology in Education, Hoosier Educational Computer Coordinators, and the Consortium for School Networking.
He and his wife, Kerry, are parents of three boys.
Jim Evans joins Concord schools as financial officer
ELKHART — A financial executive with more than three decades of school finance experience has been hired as Concord Community Schools’ chief financial officer.
Jim Evans, of Syracuse, assumed the role of chief financial officer on July 1.
He replaced Rebecka Smith, whose last day with the district was May 29.
Evans was selected based on his knowledge in the area of school finance, said Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston.
“Jim has an excellent knowledge of school business and operations that he has developed over a career in school finance spanning 30 years,” Funston said. “I am particularly impressed by Jim’s ability to align community interests with organizational goals, while maintaining an unrelenting focus on serving and advocating for the needs of students.”
Evans joined Concord from Wawasee Community School Corp. in Syracuse, where he has served as the director of finance since 1999. In that role, he was responsible for all business functions including the development of budgetary and accounting practices and overseeing human resource initiatives.
Prior to serving as the director of finance, Evans worked as the director of support services at Wawasee for nine years. Before that, he was the executive vice president and part owner of Augsburger’s Inc., a small chain of family-owned supermarkets.
Evans serves as an Indiana Association of School Business Officials board member and an advisory committee member on the Indiana School Purchasing Advisory Committee. He is a 2007-09 graduate of the Indiana School Business Officials Leadership Academy.
In 2020, he was named School Business Official of the Year for Region 2 by the Indiana Association of School Business Officials. He is a past member of the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce, Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club, and Kosciusko County United Way, and served his community as board member and treasurer of the Turkey Creek Regional Sewer District. He is also a graduate of the Kosciusko Leadership Academy.
He received his bachelor’s degree in sacred literature from Ozark Christian College and holds master’s degrees in psychology from Pittsburg State University and business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Evans and his wife, Kim, live in Syracuse. They have three grown children.
