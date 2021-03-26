$100,000 grant will help local businesses
NAPPANEE — Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a $100,000 grant to cover 100 promotional videos free to local businesses and organizations from The Shop Local Network.
“Our partnership with The Shop Local Network fits into our business model of helping local businesses thrive. With their expertise in videography, Nappanee Chamber can assist members and nonmembers with a valuable tool to help their business flourish. I am excited to play a small role in this endeavor and look forward to finding more creative ways to support our local businesses in the future,” said Jeff Kitson, executive director of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Shop Local Network assists local businesses in more than 30 communities across Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois. The Shop Local Network was founded in 2014 to help raise awareness of the importance of shopping local, a news release from the chamber states. In 2019 it released the I Shop Local app, featured in the Wall Street Journal Dec. 2, 2019, as one of the best apps for shopping locally. The app is free and available on both Apple and Android platforms.
Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce and The Shop Local Network will contact local businesses with $1,000 vouchers. Non-chamber members who would like to be involved should call 574-773-7812 or e mail: jeff@nappaneechamber.com.
Chamber’s annual meeting coming Thursday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting & Election will take place Thursday at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana.
The chamber’s annual meeting was to be held in January but was postponed due to the pandemic.
At the meeting the chamber’s staff will highlight events from 2020. Also taking place during the meeting will be the awards presentation and the presentation of the slate of nominees for the 2021 board of director election.
Nominees include: Lauri (Eash) Couture, Farmers State Bank; Fritz Helmuth, S&H Metal Products, Freedom Finish Works, and Tiffany’s Restaurant. Also up for re-elections are Dan Byler, owner and co-founder of LaGwana, along with Sandy Sturtz-Ringler, an agent at Heartland Insurance Partners.
An amendment to the by-laws will also be presented to the members.
The award portion of the meeting will feature the Ambassador of the Year, Director of the Year, Member of the Year as well as recognition to board members for their service.
Cost of the lunch for members is $18 and $23 for non-members.
For reservations call 260-463-2443.
