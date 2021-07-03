Autism center to open
ELKHART — Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers chain will open a new location at 505 S. Third St. in August.
The company said in a news release that the new center will provide:
• Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations.
• A facility designed to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels.
• Approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment.
• A gym and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills.
• Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals.
• A care and benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid.
• Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls.
Financial planner becomes certified
WARSAW — Will Day, employed at Alderfer Bergen & Company, has been authorized by the Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the Certified Financial Planner and CFP marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements.
Day has been with Alderfer Bergen since 2019.
Will attended North Miami High School and has a bachelor of science from Indiana University Kokomo.
The company stated in a press release the CFP marks identify those who have met the experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP Certification.
