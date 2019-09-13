Nappanee announces grand opening of wet weather plant
NAPPANEE — After more than 20 years of planning and construction, the city of Nappanee will host an open house at the new Wet Weather Treatment Facility, located at 451 N. Miriam St.
Tours will be open to the public Sept. 26 from 3-6 p.m. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
Mayor Phil Jenkins said, “The addition of this new project increases efficiency to our existing sewer system, adds capacity for future economic development and reduces pollution entering our waterways. ... we were able to secure a grant through USDA that helped pay for 40% of the cost. We were also able to combine three phases into one to save utility customers additional future costs.”
Guests attending the open house will have the opportunity to not only view the improved facility but also have the opportunity to ask questions of the wastewater staff.
Donations needed for food pantry
ELKHART — Church Community Services states that more than 23,000 people in Elkhart County are considered food insecure, meaning they don’t always know where their next meal is going to come from.
There are several ways to help: donate food to the Church Community Services Food Pantry, organize a food drive, volunteer in CCS’ food pantry or help weed and pick produce from CCS’ Seed to Feed gardens, or wear orange to create awareness that hunger is a real problem, according to the agency.
For those who would like to donate to the food pantry, here is a list of their current needs: canned soups, meat and vegetables; cereals (hot and cold); crackers; rice; Hamburger Helper-like meal helpers; peanut butter; jelly; condiments; boxed potatoes; diapers; personal care and hygiene items; and cash donations that allow the pantry staff to purchase items at a price of 18 cents a pound.
There are several volunteer opportunities as well.
• The Soup of Success program is looking for volunteers to help run the store for December. Computer proficiency is a plus.
• The Soup of Success program is also looking for volunteers to help with weekend shows. This may include loading/unloading merchandise in cars, setting up/tearing down tables, and selling the merchandise. Volunteers must have a car large enough to haul tables and merchandise.
• A volunteer is needed to mow between the rows in the CCS community garden every other week.
• The food pantry needs help serving guests Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during different shifts.
• Volunteers are needed who can work shifts in the main building as a guest receptionist.
Those who are interested should contact Jen McOwen at 574-295-3673, ext. 112, or volunteer@churchcommunityservices.org.
Elkhart mayoral candidate forum set
ELKHART — At its September luncheon, the Greater Elkhart Young Professionals will host a program featuring candidates Elkhart Mayoral candidates Dave Miller and Rod Roberson.
The candidates will each give a brief introduction, and then answer prepared questions. If there is time remaining, questions from the audience will be accepted.
The luncheon will take place Sept. 26 at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center, 200 E. Jackson Blvd., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advance registration is required and the registration deadline is Sept. 24. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Registration for the event is $15 for Chamber members and $25 for non-members. To register, contact the Chamber at 293-1531 or www.Elkhart.org.
