Applications to vote early being accepted
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board is accepting early voting ballot by mail applications for the Municipal Election to be held Nov. 7. The Municipal Election will be held in Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Bristol, Middlebury, Millersburg and Wakarusa.
As this is a Municipal Election year, only those voters who are registered to vote inside the city limits of Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Bristol, Middlebury, Millersburg and Wakarusa are eligible. Generally, those who have a registration address of four digits or less (1234 Hometown Drive) are registered inside the municipal limits. Those who have an address of five digits are registered outside the municipal limits.
The Elkhart County Election Board will begin mailing early voting ballots on, or before Sept. 23. In order to receive their mid-term General Election ballot by mail, a voter must complete and submit to the Elkhart County Election Board, an early voting by mail application. (IC 3-11-4-2)
The early voting by mail application is available at all Elkhart County Clerk’s Offices or the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office. They are also available on the Elkhart County Clerk’s website and the Indiana Secretary of State’s website as set out below:
• https://clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/voters/about-voting/absentee-voting/
• https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/files/47090-fill-in.pdf
Voters can also apply online by visiting the Secretary of state’s online Voter Registration and Early Voting Ballot website at:
• https://indianavoters.in.gov/
Applications are also available by calling the Elkhart County Election Board at 574-535-6469.
In order to vote by mail, the Elkhart County Election Board must have received the early voting by mail application by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Applications can be submitted via the following:
Hand delivered to: 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen, Indiana.
Mailed to: Elkhart County Election Board, 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen, IN 46526
Faxed to: 574-535-6471
Emailed to: elkhartcoabs@elkhartcounty.com
All questions concerning early voting can be directed to the Elkhart County Election Board at 574-535-6469.
U.S. 6 to close Thursday
ALBION — Noble County Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, U.S. 6, between 450 East and 500 East, will be closed while state highway repairs the road.
America’s two ‘first ladies’ to speak
SYRACUSE — As part of Chautauqua’s annual Patriotic Speaker Series, the 2023 program will feature America’s first two first ladies, Martha Washington and Abigail Adams, in a program titled “First Ladies, First!” The performance will feature professional actors, Carol Spacht as Martha Washington, and Kim Hanley, as Abagail Adams.
In this program, the audience will learn how the two first ladies helped to carve the character of a new country, America. The program is a one-hour performance discussing and describing the unique role these women played in building our nation. Their lives ranged from tedious, to amusing, to very exciting, each adding her personal style in helping to form the character of the nation. Both actors have extensive references and accolades demonstrating the quality of their experience.
The performance is June 25 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Wawasee High School auditorium. The program is free to attend.
Also in Syracuse, at 7:30, the annual Patriotic Pops concert by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra will be performed on the lawn at Oakwood Resort. Stop by the Chautauqua tent for a free flag and glow light. Attendance is free for this family-friendly event.
See Chautauqua’s website, www.chqw.org, or call Debbie at 574-377-7543 for more information.