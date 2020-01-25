Zero-waste workshop scheduled for Feb. 7
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks staff will host a zero-waste workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131, in the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse.
Attendees will learn about new approaches to spring cleaning through do-it-yourself products. The class will highlight the benefits of green living by teaching participants sustainable swaps and easy recipes to use at home, park officials stated in a news release.
“Cleaning supplies are readily available in stores, but making your own can be much cheaper and safer for the environment and your home,” Phelicia Jozwiak, interpretive naturalist, said.
Participants will leave the program with a zero-waste kit, as well as resources and recipes to make more zero-waste cleaning swaps at home.
Cost is $4 per person with all supplies included. Registration is required by Feb. 4.
For more information or to sign up, call 574-535-6458 or visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Goshen Center for Cancer Care awarded transportation grant
GOSHEN — Goshen Center for Cancer Care received a $10,000 transportation services grant from the American Cancer Society. The grant helps local patients who have limited or no access to transportation get to their scheduled treatments at the Center for Cancer Care.
"Each week, many patients throughout the region need a ride to our treatment facility," Susan Franger, vice president of cancer services and strategic planning at Goshen Center for Cancer Care, said. "This funding removes a significant roadblock and will help them get the essential care they need."
Patients with cancer cite transportation as the second most critical issue they face, according to ACS. Many do not have a vehicle or are too ill to drive themselves. Others have no one nearby with the time and financial resources to provide transportation.
"It's important for patients to follow their treatment plan," Franger said. "For some, that can mean several trips per week for their appointments."
Patients who meet specific criteria can qualify for the free transportation services.
For more information about the grant or the criteria to qualify for free transportation services, call 574-364-2922.
Local students named to Trine University dean's list
ANGOLA — Students from Trine University's main campus were named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 term. Sixteen local students were among those honored.
Local students named to the dean's list include Michael Cunningham of Elkhart, majoring in civil engineering; Connor Glick of Goshen, majoring in design engineering technology; Trevor Haessig of Syracuse, majoring in mechanical engineering; Drew Hartman of Akron, majoring in design engineering technology; Zachary Hewitt of Pierceton, majoring in general studies; Sean Hogan of Goshen, majoring in chemical engineering; Conner Johnson of Goshen, majoring in design engineering technology; Jonathan Klepinger of Elkhart, majoring in accounting; Connor Kulp of Goshen, majoring in management; Sandeeb Kurian of Elkhart, majoring in design engineering technology; Veronica Ocampo of Elkhart, majoring in computer science and information tech; Nathan Ozenbaugh of North Manchester, majoring in electrical engineering; Payton Parker of Granger, majoring in Exercise science; Emily Quick of Shipshewana, majoring in elementary education/ special ed dual licensure; Beatrice Snavely of North Manchester, majoring in psychology, bachelor of science; and Chance Wilson of Elkhart, majoring in criminal justice, bachelor of science.
To earn dean's list honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
