Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.