YWCA hopes people will give on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1. To help families in need, people can donate on the YWCA’s Facebook page @ywcaforwomen beginning at 8 a.m.
The first $7 million raised will be matched by Facebook, according to YWCA officials.
Registration underway for family bird count
LAGRANGE — A naturalist at Maple Wood Nature Center will teach people how to count birds Dec. 16 and participate in a family bird count. Children will learn to keep count on a large, homemade abacus. People can stay warm inside and watch the feeder birds or hit the trails. The class will help people learn how to identify common winter feeder birds.
Anyone wishing to help count needs to reserve a 30-minute or 1-hour time. Slots are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families will not overlap or be combined. Maximum group size is 20.
The tallies will be recorded on eBird. Registration is required by contacting Leslie Arnold at 260-463-4022 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org. Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South, LaGrange.
Homestead, other tax deduction deadlines approaching
GOSHEN — The deadline to apply for real estate tax deductions for 2020 property taxes and mobile home deductions is Jan. 5.
The deduction request must be filed with the Elkhart County Auditor’s office on or before Jan. 5, according to information from the auditor’s office. The only deductions that need to be filed are: new purchases if the owner has moved into the home; refinanced mortgages; or any changes in title that would affect the homestead deduction.
Those who are not sure if they need to file for the deductions can contact the Elkhart County Auditor’s Office via email at elkhartcountyauditor@elkhartcounty.com.
Some of the various deductions available are: homestead, mortgage, over 65, over 65 circuit breaker, disability, blind and disabled veterans. For a list of deductions and the requirements visit www.elkhartcountyindiana.com or the Department of Local Government Finance at www.in.gov/dlfg.
Park board to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Park Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Maple Wood Nature Center.
Hoosiers warned about deceptive mailings touting prizes
INDIANAPOLIS — The state Attorney General’s office is warning Indiana residents to be wary of deceptive mailings that aim to mislead consumers into believing they’ve won significant prizes.
The deceptive mailings are often employed to lure people to locations where they are subjected to used-car sales pitches, the state agency said Wednesday in a news release.
Attorney General Curtis Hill said that advertising firms and auto dealerships continue to use deceptive mailings even through the state has previously taken successful legal actions against such mailings. He urged Hoosiers to be vigilant.
“Most car dealers in Indiana are good, honest, hard-working professionals,” Hill said in a statement. “Unfortunately, every industry has its share of individuals who seem bent on skirting the law in order to maximize profits.”
The Attorney General’s office recently filed two complaints against auto prize mailing promoters engaging in such. One of those promoters was in Bartholomew County in south-central Indiana and the other was in northwestern Indiana’s Lake County.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam or targeted by scammers should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516.
