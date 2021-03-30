Youth art on display through April 11
ELKHART — Youth art will be on display at the Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., through April 11.
Artwork from these award-winning local students are on exhibit:
• Monica Alvarez, Concord High School, “Unexpected Surprise,” Phillip Monteith Scholarship of $500
• Savana Briggs, Elkhart Area Career Center, “Hold on Tight,” Mayor’s Choice Award
• Jaiden Sopraseuth, Elkhart High School, “Arrogant Observer,” Trudy Basquin Memorial Award
• Thalia Huys-Hernandez, Elkhart High School, “White Swan,” Tom Grove Memorial Award for Photography
• Michaela Toliver, Elkhart High School, “Get a Grip,” Tom Grove Memorial Award for Photography
• Lesly Alvarez, Elkhart Area Career Center, “Nylon Magazine Cover,” Robert & Mary Boyer Youth Art Award
• Ella Troyer, Elkhart High School, “The Critic,” Robert & Mary Boyer Youth Art Award
• Sydney Mast, Concord High School, “Still Life with Deer Skull,” Robert & Mary Boyer Youth Art Award
• Daniela Pena Perez, Concord High School, “I’m Not There,” Robert & Mary Boyer Youth Art Award
• Andrea Torres & Lindsey Kish, Elkhart Career Center, “Self-Portait,” Robert & Mary Boyer Youth Art Award
• Kendra Steury, Northridge High School, “Seeking,” Kathy Royer Award of Merit
• Lucy Jewett, Concord High School, “A Good Harvest,” Kathy Royer Award of Merit
• Brett Warman, Northridge High School, “Pieces of Time,” Robyn & Tim Loughran Award of Excellence
• Emily Hood, Northridge High School, “The Giving Basket,” Robyn & Tim Loughran Award of Excellence
• Greta Wesselhoft, Elkhart High School, “Between Worlds,” Robyn & Tim Loughran Award of Excellence
• Skyler Harvey, Elkhart Area Career Center, “Logo Design,” Robyn & Tim Loughran Award of Excellence
Sponsors for the Youth Art 2021 exhibit include Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Elkhart Evening Optimists, Elkhart Noon Kiwanis Club, Elkhart Lions Club, Elkhart Luncheon Optimists, State Farm Insurance-Rocky Enfield, Welch Packaging Group, Stuart Basquin, William & Linda Becker, Abby Thomas, Kathy Royer, Robyn and Tim Loughran and Ken and Kathy Zienty.
Admission is $10, adult; $8, college; $8, student (ages 13-18); and $6, student (ages 8-12).
Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Interurban Trolley announces Good Friday plans
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will operate as usual in Elkhart and Goshen this coming Good Friday.
The ADA Access dispatch office will close early in observance of the Good Friday holiday. ADA Access riders will need to schedule trips for Saturday and Monday by 2 p.m. Friday.
The Interurban Trolley Information offices will be closed all day on Friday.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
