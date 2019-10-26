Workshop on
herbal oils, salves coming Nov. 2BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a workshop on herbal oils and salves from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse at Bonneyville Mill County Park.
Herbal enthusiast Nicole Craig will present the hands-on workshop on using herbs to make oils and salves. Participants will learn how to acquire the plants by foraging them locally, growing them or purchasing plants.
Participants will custom-blend herbal oils to create a salve to take home. Handouts, herbal tea and treats will also be provided.
Cost is $15 per person and open to adults. Registration is required by Wednesday. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located at 53373 C.R. 131. The schoolhouse is southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot.
For more information, including a schedule of upcoming events and directions to the park, go to elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks or call the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Delta Theta Chi Sorority’s board meeting held
Meeting date/place: Friday evening at Amish Acres for a family-style dinner and the play “Anne of Green Gables.” On Oct. 12, the 82nd annual fall board meeting was held, which included an Amish haystack luncheon.
Meeting events: Indiana Lambda chapter hosted the meeting; there were 31 members in attendance. Reports from the 2018 fall board meeting were given: Financial report of spring convention, Deb Hood; correspondence, Rosie Miller; treasure’s report, Connie Schwering.
Province committee reports were presented: membership, Dorothy O’Harris IN Alpha; scholarship, Lois Kanable IN Alpha; courtesy, Rosie Miller IN Alpha; budget/ways and means, Connie Schwering IN Kappa; roster and pleiad, Anna Gillam, IN Sigma; history book, IN Gamma; publicity, Ricki Weaver IN Eta; constitution and bylaws, Barb Parker IN Eta; rules for awards, Becky Bowman IN Kappa; webmaster, Mandi Zurek IN Lambda.
National Committee reports were presented: membership, Carol Troyer, IN Alpha; educational, Mandi Zurek, IN Lambda; constitution and by-Laws, Deb Hood, IN Gamma; scholarship, Judy Nies IN Kappa; pleiad, Carol Larson IN Eta; history book, Sharon Everett IN Gamma and literacy, Anna Gillam IN Sigma.
The IN Eta chapter gave out invitations for the 2020 Spring Convention themed “Party on — Delta Theta Chi!” on April 24-25.
For more information, visit deltathetachi.org.
Historical society announces annual dinner meeting
TOPEKA — The Topeka Area Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Carriage House, 5280 S. 500 West.
Following the family-style dinner will be the election of officers for the coming year. Victor Baird will be speaking and giving a presentation on his great-great-uncle Edwin Baird, who owned a circus known as “The Great Barlow Show.” The cost for the evening will be $16, which includes tip. Reservations are required by Nov. 8.
Several members of the circus went on to become famous vaudeville performers. Victor Baird is also an expert on the Wabash Railroad and the author of “Railroading on the Wabash Fourth District,” in which Topeka is given extensive coverage.
Call 260-499-0126 for more details or to make reservations.
