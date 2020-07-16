Winona Lake Jazz Festival set for July 25
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Jazz Festival will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. July 25 under a large tent on Tabernacle Lawn, 801 Park Ave. Part of the Grace College and Village at Winona Festival of Music, the free, outdoor concert is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound.
The complete concert schedule is as follows: 1 p.m. Truth in Jazz Big Band; 2:30 p.m. VibeNation featuring drummer Jim Catalano; 4 p.m. Guru Tonic featuring bassist Chuck Webb; and 5:30 p.m. Gregory Tardy Quintet.
The concert will begin with Truth in Jazz, a big band from Elkhart that has performed in northern Indiana for many years. The band to follow, VibeNation, will feature the Truth in Jazz drummer, Jim Catalano, who will lead a smaller group from his vibraphone.
At 4 p.m., Guru Tonic will take the stage. Bassist Chuck Webb leads the quartet of musicians from Chicago who have toured and recorded with a number of musicians.
The evening will conclude with saxophonist, multi-reedist and composer Gregory Tardy. His performance schedule has taken him all over the world; Tardy has played at all of the major jazz festivals and on some of the biggest stages in jazz. As a sideman, he has been featured on several Grammy-nominated recordings. He also has recorded 14 CDs under his own name featuring his compositions.
Guests can also patronize the food trucks, and are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Jazz Fest will take place rain or shine, according to organizers.
Other upcoming Festival of Music concerts include the southern gospel concert with the Booth Brothers on Aug. 22 and the contemporary Christian concert featuring We Are Citizens on Sept. 11. Visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival/ for more information.
TCC to host School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event
CARMEL — Round Room, a Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announced recently its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, marking more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013. The Backpack Giveaway event helps prepare children across the U.S. for the start of the new school year, according to a news release from TCC officials. TCC will also award five students each $10,000 college scholarships.
More than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting families to visit select locations from 1 to 4 p.m. July 26 to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child will be given away to families, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. In an effort to promote safety, stores will host either distanced walk up or contactless drive up events for customers to pick up backpacks.
In addition to the backpack donations, TCC will be awarding five $10,000 college scholarships as a part of its Big Impact program. Children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC stores during the Backpack Giveaway event. Entries will be accepted from July 24 to 31.
For a list of participating TCC stores and to learn how your local store location will commence its Backpack Giveaway event, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating TCC store will donate up to 180 backpacks. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.
