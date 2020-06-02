Westview schools announce kindergarten screening
TOPEKA — Westview School Corp. will be doing SEEK kindergarten screening the week of July 20-27, school officials announced recently. Parents who have already registered children through Meadowview, Shipshewana-Scott or Topeka Elementary do not need to do anything at this time. Parents already registered will be receiving information in the mail shortly.
After June 11, those who have not signed up their incoming kindergarten student for screening should contact Yvonne Eash at the administration office at 260-768-4404 to get their child registered. Children need to have turned 5 by Aug. 1 to be able to go through kindergarten screening.
GHS alumni reunion rescheduled
GOSHEN — The 16th annual Goshen High School alumni reunion scheduled for this September has been rescheduled to Sept. 2, 2021, organizers announced Tuesday. The reunion will be held at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 35, Goshen, in the community center as in past years.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Jan Huber at 574-533-7564 or janhuber@juno.com.
Free family fishing offered at Rainbow Pit
LAGRANGE — Free family fishing will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rainbow Pit, located in Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area. Enjoy Indiana’s free fishing weekend. Bait will be provided while supplies last. A limited number of poles will be available to borrow.
Rainbow Pit is located in Pigeon River FWA, approximately 4 miles west of Mongo. Look for parking lot D2 near the intersection of 400 North and 390 East.
This event is a partnership between Pigeon River FWA and LaGrange County Parks and Recreation. Participants should plan to follow 6-foot distancing guidelines. Masks are optional.
For directions or more information, call 260-367-2164, or email Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Local students graduate from Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester, including several local students. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.
Among the local graduates were Justin Skycak of Granger, with a Master of Science in computer science, and Kelsa Anderson, of Bremen, with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
Applications accepted for leadership program
GOSHEN — Leadership Goshen, a program of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce which aims to identify, cultivate and motivate future community leaders, is now taking applications.
This program introduces participants to the opportunities and challenges in the community, while exposing them to the Chamber’s strategic initiatives.
Regular sessions involve a combination of panel discussions, tours, hands-on experience, one-on-one interaction with current community leaders, and leadership-building group activities designed to expose participants to all aspects of the topics covered in each session.
Each session contains time focused on leadership style and skills development, followed by in-depth exploration of a particular industry. Industry areas include education; healthcare; non-profits; development; government; diversity, equity, and inclusion; community; and a class project.
The overall goal of the Leadership Goshen program is broken down into four areas: communication, to facilitate opportunities for communication among emerging and established leaders; awareness, to facilitate participants growth and knowledge in the Goshen community, its assets, challenges and opportunities; leadership, to foster and develop leadership skills and help participants identify and grow their own leadership styles with an emphasis on the community perspective; and motivation, to encourage and facilitate a space so participants are motivated to take a leadership role within the community.
For more information, visit https://goshen.org/leadership-goshen.
