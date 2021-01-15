Weirick elected to IACC District office
INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was re-elected vice president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners Northeast District during the annual district meeting recently.
Her peers selected her to represent them for a second year, according to a news release from IACC officials.
“Weirick will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government,” Huntington County Commissioner Tom Wall said.
Weirick will represent the elected county commissioners in the northeast district of the state, which includes Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Weirick will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the association.
Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty was elected NE District President during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the Northeast District.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2020 annual Northeast District Meeting.
Diabetes education program available
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is continuing to offer diabetes education services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goshen Health officials stated in a recent news release that diabetes program follows safety guidelines and that educators are available for in-person, virtual or phone sessions to help patients safely access the care they need.
"Diabetes educators help patients stay on top of their diabetes," Dr. Larry Allen, Goshen Physicians Family Medicine — Syracuse, said. "They offer real-life guidance to help people understand how to best manage their diabetes and gain control over their lives."
The program at Goshen Health is designed to help people with diabetes at every point along their journey, according to the news release, whether they just received a diagnosis, need a refresher or had a change in their condition.
"Patients find hope and reassurance they are not alone when they take advantage of diabetes education services," Allen said.
Those interested in the program should have a referral from their health care provider for diabetes education. Medicare and most health insurance plans consider diabetes self-management training a covered benefit. The Diabetes Education program at Goshen Health is accredited by the American Diabetes Association.
For more information, call 574-364-1940.
