Library board to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in executive session at 7 a.m. Thursday. The purpose of the executive session, as permitted by Indiana Code, will be for the discussion of job performance evaluation of individual employees.
The meeting will take place in Meeting Room 1 at the library, 157 N. Main St. A regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
School trustees to meet today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road.
Health event set for July
ELKHART — Minority Health Coalition and Elkhart Community School Annual Health Fair & Back 2 School event will take place July 29 at Pierre Moran Middle School, 200 W. Lusher Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free screenings including school physicals, eye exam, dental, blood pressure, glucose screenings and others will be offered, a news release stated. There will be free backpacks for school aged students on a first-come first-served basis.
To learn more, visit mhcec.org.
‘Embrace the Pace’ in July
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting “Embrace the Pace” in Nappanee July 13, 14 and 15.
Free citywide garage sales will run during the entire event. The Chamber is putting together a listing of garage sales. Anyone planning to have a sale that would like to be included in our listing, should email the attached form to darla@nappaneechamber.com or drop it off at the Nappanee Chamber office located at 302 W. Market St. in the Nappanee Center by noon July 5. Listings will be available by noon July 10 at the Chamber office and participating businesses.
Merchant sales and specials will also be happening July 13-15. The Chamber will have a sales flyer available at its office and at participating businesses.
Friday Fest will take place July 14 from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy live music by PS Dump Your Boyfriend, a car show, art walk and more.
The Nappanee Fireman’s Fish Fry will take place July 15 from 4-8 p.m. Meals are served at the fire station and drive-through carryout is also available.
To learn more, visit www.nappaneechamber.com or call the Chamber of Commerce at 574-773-7812.
Uke & Harmonica Camp set for July
NORTH MANCHESTER — The Midwest Uke & Harmonica Camp will take place July 8-10.
The camp hosts two concerts that feature the camp’s teaching artists and are open to the general public. This year, the camp is hosting Saturday and Sunday evening concerts, July 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cordier Auditorium on the Manchester University campus in North Manchester.
“Now in its eighth year, Midwest Uke & Harmonica Camp has established itself as the top ukulele and harmonica camp in the nation, bringing the top artists in the industry to spend a weekend with students teaching new skills and techniques while spreading the aloha spirit and camaraderie of the ukulele,” a news release stated.
The Saturday show presents the music of Neal Chin, Mika Kane, Charissa Hoffman, Gracie Terzian, Grace van’t Hof, and Andy Wilson. Sunday features: Cynthia Kinnunen, Ukulenny, Bernadette Mata, Victoria Vox, Sandy Weltman, and Paul Simon’s Grammy award-winning bassist Bakithi Kumalo.
Admission is $20 for either evening or $35 for both. Students can attend for $10 per show. Tickets are available on a walk-up basis at the door, the release added.
To learn more, visit midwestukecamp.com.