Wawasee school board opposes expanding vouchers
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corp. Board of School Trustees adopted a resolution at its regular board meeting Tuesday opposing the passage and signing of all Indiana General Assembly bills that seek to establish Education Savings Accounts and expanded school vouchers. Specifically, the board opposes the passage and signing of HB 1005, SB 412, and any other bill that expands vouchers and/or creates Education Savings Accounts.
According to the statement, the board believes that public schools provide a strong educational environment for Indiana’s children and Education Saving Accounts and expanded school vouchers would put this environment at risk by directing resources away from those schools to nonpublic schools and/or home schools that are not subject to the same rigorous scrutiny for their use of taxpayer Resources.
City to begin cemetery cleanup
ELKHART — The Elkhart Cemetery Department will begin its 2021 Spring Cleanup March 22 and will be completed March 26.
This cleanup will take place at all three city cemeteries: Rice, Prairie Street and Grace Lawn.
If there are decorations families wish to keep, families should remove those decorations by March 21, city officials said. Those decorations can be replaced beginning March 27.
Neighborhood associations can receive grants
ELKHART — The Elkhart Urban Enterprise Association offers a Neighborhood Grant Program to neighborhood associations within the Elkhart Urban Enterprise Zone to assist them with costs associated with neighborhood-sponsored projects and programs. The award amount will be based on the overall financial need of the project up to a $500 amount. Eligible grants include but are not limited to:
- Newsletter publications
- Neighborhood block parties and/or other events
- Clean-up and/or beautification activities (landscaping improvements, community gardens, etc.)
- Public art programs and beautification projects
Grants must be used in the year they are awarded, city officials said. Any unused grant funds will not carry over into the next year. Grant payments are made directly to vendors upon receipt of invoices or reimbursement can be made to the neighborhood after receipts showing payment are presented.
Here is the link to the neighborhood application: https://elkhartindiana.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Elkhart_Grant_Program-Application.pdf
Small business offered grants
The Elkhart Urban Enterprise Association offers an Emergency Relief Fund to locally owned, small businesses within the Elkhart Urban Enterprise Zone that have been economically impacted by COVID-19 related to loss of revenue. This is a grant and requires no repayment of the awarded funds. Eligible grants include but are not limited to:
- Rent
- Mortgage payments
- Utility payments
- Subscriptions
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 15.
The link to the Emergency Relief Fund Application: file:///C:/Users/donaldan.COEI/Downloads/Elkhart-Urban-Enterprise-Association-Emergency-Relief-Fund%20(1).pdf
