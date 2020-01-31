Wawasee high, middle schools announce eLearning day
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School and Wawasee Middle School will have an eLearning day on Monday, school officials announced Friday afternoon.
"Those two buildings will be deep cleaned on Monday," according to the announcement made via Facebook. "Student absences in both buildings have hovered between 15-19% this week due to illness."
Milford School, North Webster School and Syracuse School will be in session on Monday.
eLearning assignments for Wawasee High School and Wawasee Middle School students will be posted on Monday morning by 9 am.
For eLearning Day information and assignment access, visit https://www.wawasee.k12.in.us/elearning-days.
Area student named to honor roll at Culver-Stockton
CANTON, Missouri — Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 147 students on its honor roll for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester, including a local student.
Michael Johnson of Elkhart, who is majoring in accountancy, was named to the list.
Students on the honor roll have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Jefferson extension homemakers club
Members of Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club met Jan. 8 at the home of Helen Koller.
The Pledge of Allegiance and the club creed were led by President Jeannine Martin. She read the positive thought, helpful hint and dates to remember.
Roll call was taken by Secretary Marelda Doss. Members responded with telling their goals for 2020.
Treasurer JoAnn Fisher gave her report.
Coins for Friendship and Nickles for Leadership was collected. They are to be sent into the Extension office by Feb. 1. Fisher affirmed she would take care of it.
The minutes from the November meeting were read by Marelda Doss, and were accepted as read.
In new business, Martin read information from the president's council meeting. Monday's club meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Martin's house.
Members sang the song of the month. The lesson "How Sweet It Is ... Is Sugar Addictive?" was given by Doss.
The club prayer was recited by members to end the meeting. Hostess Helen Koller served a good variety of treats.
Middlebury library announces upcoming events
MIDDLEBURY — Several upcoming groups and events were recently announced by officials with the Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow.
The new story time Rhythm & Movement will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays through February. There will be lots of movement, music and books for children between ages 2 and 5. An adult should accompany children to the story time.
Let’s Talk About It: “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: Stories of the French Revolution” is this spring’s lecture and book discussion theme. Goshen College’s Kyle Schlabach will present a lecture on “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. The book discussion follows. Interested individuals may register at the front desk to pick up a special copy of the book.
Books and Brews discussion group will meet at 41 Degrees North Restaurant at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18. The book is “Eleanor Oliphant” by Gail Honeyman. Participants may stop by the library to register and pick up a special copy of the book.
Next meeting of the teen book club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 for teens in sixth through eighth grades at the Northridge Middle School Library. The book is “Forget Me Not” by Ellie Terry. Books are available at the middle school library.
For more information, call 574-825-5601 or visit www.mdy.lib.in.us.
