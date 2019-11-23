Wakarusa Public Library hosting story hour
WAKARUSA — Book Bites, an informal story hour that takes place in the children’s room at the library, will meet at 10:15 a.m. Dec.4. Children will hear a story or two, including “The Little Shepherd Girl” by Juliann Henry, and participate in a craft or activity. Registration is not required for the event.
At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, a children’s ornament workshop will be held for students through fifth grade. Registered participants will make and take multiple Christmas ornaments to deck their halls.
Friends of the Wakarusa Public Library will meet at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 to decorate the library for Christmas and hold their monthly meeting.
In addition, “Old Man Rabbit’s Thanksgiving Dinner” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how sharing is made another aspect of Thanksgiving.
The library will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving,
For more information on events at the library, located at 124 N. Elkhart St., call 574-862-2465 or visit wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Gingerbread Jamboree entries being accepted
MIDDLEBURY — Calling all bakers and construction engineers. Now is the time to plan an entry for the Gingerbread Jamboree, which is open to all ages and skill levels who would like to create a gingerbread house at home and enter it in one of the contest categories: students 17 and younger, adults 18 and older or family/group projects. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning entries, according to a news release from Middlebury Then and Now organization.
Projects must be registered by Nov. 29, delivered to the Middlebury Community Historical Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 3 and will be on public display from Dec. 6-8. Registration forms are available at middleburythenandnow.org and at First State Bank, Middlebury Community Public Library and Middlebury Community Historical Museum. There is no fee to enter the contest.
All gingerbread houses or buildings must be 100% edible except for the baseboard, with the gingerbread entry’s title in a visible place on the base. Complete contest rules are on the registration form.
Registrations can be dropped off at the museum or emailed to MiddleburyThenandNow@gmail.com.
Library holding activities throughout December
SYRACUSE — The library recently announced several events being held in December. Laura Kaufman will be at the library, 115 E. Main St., talking about the process of avoiding probate and making the transfer of possessions easy after one’s death. She is presenting an overview of documents that communicate an individual’s end-of-life wishes. This program for adults is being held at 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
The Friends December meeting, being held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 5, will allow attendees to share cookies. Everyone planning to attend should take a couple dozen cookies so there will be plenty to take home. The group is making plans for the Friends bag-of-books sale on Dec. 14.
Those attending the Magnolia Cooking Club will be sharing favorite finger foods for the holidays, either to taste or with a recipe. There is plenty of time to use the ideas since the meeting is 4 p.m. Dec. 10. The Food from Fiction book club is using the recipes of Joanna Fluke, particularly from Christmas Cake Murder. The discussion and tasting will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 12.
For more information, call the Syracuse Public Library at 574-457-3022 or go online to syracuse.lib.in.us.
Delta Theta Chi Sorority’s
board meeting held
Meeting date/place: Wednesday at the home of Helen Hoff.
Eight members and one guest Jenny Sager from Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Inc.
Speaker: Jenny Sager gave a report of what the group is doing for the Kids in Elkhart County who are in need of beds. Volunteers are needed to deliver and to help make the beds. The organization provides more than 1,000 beds a year. The company started in 2018 and they currently have applications for more than 100 beds.
Upcoming Events: The annual Christmas party will be Dec. 8 at the home of Joyce Nelson.
Meeting Times: The next meeting will be Jan. 16.
