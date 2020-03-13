Volunteers sought for work at park
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Parks is looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at Volunteer Work Day at Cobus Creek County Park.
During the project, a volunteer team will work alongside park staff to help clean and prep the Cobus Sensory Garden for the growing season. Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and their favorite gardening tools. Volunteers are welcome to enjoy free doughnuts at 9:30 a.m.
The Work Day team will meet at the shelter in Cobus Creek County Park, 30680 C.R. 8. The event is open to all skill levels, with no registration required.
The Elkhart County Parks offers a variety of hands-on volunteer opportunities throughout the year. To learn more, visit elkhartcountyparks.org/volunteer.
Other Volunteer Work Day projects planned for 2020 include:
• April 18: Garden Cleanup at DeFries Gardens
• May 2 : Invasive plant removal at Boot Lake Nature Preserve
• June 6: Trail maintenance at Ox Bow County Park
• Sept. 26: Prairie seed collection at Boot Lake Nature Preserve
• Oct. 3: Invasive plant removal at Baintertown Dam in River Preserve County Park
• Nov. 7: Invasive tree removal at Boot Lake Nature Preserve
• Nov. 14: Firewood cutting at Ox Bow County Park
• Dec. 5: Invasive tree removal at Boot Lake Nature Preserve
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
New Elkhart officer sworn in Monday
ELKHART — During Monday's Police Merit Commission meeting, Mayor Rod Roberson swore in a new Elkhart police officer. The hiring brings the department’s staff to 133 of the budgeted 143 officers.
The new hire is Patrolman Matthew Lee Ely, of Elkhart, who graduated from NorthWood High School and was an infantryman in the U.S. Army.
He will attend the academy in the near future and, upon completion of the academy, will return to the Elkhart Police Department for field training.
Jefferson extension homemakers club
Five members of the Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club met March 4 at the home of Sally Kyle, who served a brunch of spinach soup, corn bread, peaches and cottage cheese, as well as a variety of cheesecake for dessert.
President Jeaninne Martin led members in saying the Pledge of Allegiance and club creed to open the meeting. She also read the Positive Thought and Dates to Remember. Kyle gave the Helpful Hint for the month.
Roll call was taken by Secretary Marelda Doss, and members told how and why they joined the club.
There was no treasurer's report. Coins for Friendship and Nickles for Leadership were collected.
Minutes from the February meeting were read by Marelda Doss and accepted with one correction.
There was no old business reported.
In new business, Martin gave members information from the President's Council meeting.
The March 25 County District meeting will be hosted by St. Joseph Co. Extension Clubs at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Members turned in their individual volunteer hour papers to Vice President Janet Yoder. She will calculate all the hours and send the totaled paper to Kathy Stoltzfus, county vice president.
Martin presented the lesson about pressure cooking.
The meeting ended with the club prayer.
