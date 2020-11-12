‘Virtual Stories of Elkhart’ program offered next week
The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting the “Virtual Stories of Elkhart: Lost Buildings” program at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and again at 1 p.m. Nov. 20.
The program is free to attend and presented on the Google Meet platform, and registration is required online at elkhartountyparks.org and finding the event on the Events Calendar page. Registration for each program closes two hours prior to the start of each program, museum officials announced in a recent news release.
The program will look at changes to the built environment, focusing on prominent buildings that held historical significance and/or architectural value that are no longer standing, the news release stated. The first part of the program will examine buildings in Bristol, Middlebury and Goshen.
“We are going to look at a collection of buildings in each community, share their history, explain why the building is no longer standing, and see today what is in its place,” Patrick McGuire, curator of education, said. Some examples featured in the program are the Hutchinson & Son Blacksmith shop, the Bickel Hardware store and the Elkhart County Jail.
This is the first in a two-part program. November’s program is highlighting buildings in Bristol, Middlebury and Goshen. Part two of this program will be presented in December featuring Nappanee and Elkhart, officials stated in the news release.
Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola, provided through COVID-19 grant funding by United Way of St. Joseph County
• 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, funded through COVID-19 Relief Funding Round 3 by Feeding America
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Lake City Bank, 202 W. Main St., Mentone, funded through COVID-19 Relief Funding Round 3 by Feeding America
• 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, funded through COVID-19 Relief Funding Round 3 by Feeding America
For more information, visit feedindiana.org.
Lifelong Learning Institute offers programs
There is still time to sign up for two programs being presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County and presented by former Goshen College educator and author Don Blosser titled “How Do We Read the Good News of Jesus?”
Session 3 titled “Paul and the Resurrection Story” will be offered at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and Session 4, “How Does the Jesus Message Shape the Church?” will be offered at 7 p.m. Nov. 18.
Registration is available online at http://life-learn.org/
Blosser is a graduate of Goshen College, AMBS and the University of St. Andrews in Scotland with a doctorate degree in New Testament. For 23 years, he was on the faculty at Goshen College, teaching bible and conflict mediation. After retiring from teaching, he was a leader to the Oakwood Christian Leadership Academy in Syracuse. He has written five books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.