VBS set at People’s Bible Church
GOSHEN — Vacation Bible school will be held from July 20-24 at People’s Bible Church, 68074 U.S. 33, church officials announced recently.
The theme of the program, which will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m., is titled “Turned Around.”
Children between ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend, and registration is not required. There is no cost to attend.
For more information, call the church at 574-642-3884.
Openings available for patients in cardiac program
GOSHEN — Goshen Heart & Vascular Center has openings for patients looking to improve their health after a heart procedure or diagnosis. Ornish Lifestyle Medicine, referred to as an intensive cardiac rehabilitation option, is a nine-week program that focuses on four areas: nutrition, stress, physical activity and emotional support.
The sessions meet Tuesdays and Thursdays. The start dates of the next sessions are 1 to 5 p.m. July 14, 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 25 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
Health insurance and Medicare will help cover the cost of the Ornish program for people who meet the criteria. For more information, contact Karen Sommers, Clinical Coordinator, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation at 574-364-2587 or email KSommer@GoshenHealth.com.
Everence to celebrate 75th anniversary virtually
GOSHEN — Everence, a faith-based financial services company, will celebrate its 75th anniversary virtually, with a videocast scheduled for 3 p.m. July 19.
“It’s not how we originally envisioned kicking off our year-long anniversary observance,” Ken Hochstetler, Everence president and CEO, said. “But this virtual alternative now enables us to include even more of our members, partners and friends in recognizing this meaningful organizational milestone and all those who have driven our stewardship mission over the years.”
Founded in 1945, Everence (then known as Mennonite Mutual Aid/MMA) began as a way to support Mennonite conscientious objectors returning from Civilian Public Service assignments following World War II, according to a recent news release from the company.
Everence employs more than 375 staff, financial professionals and representatives at its corporate headquarters in Goshen, and more than 30 retail locations across the United States. Additionally, more than 1,100 volunteer advocates help to provide or coordinate stewardship education and other services in congregations.
The July 19 videocast will feature comments from John D. Roth, Goshen College professor of history and author of the new Herald Press book, “Where the People Go: Community, Generosity, and the Story of Everence.” Other church and community leaders will also share comments and reflections. Music will be provided by the Walking Roots Band, a Harrisonburg, Virginia-based acoustic folk and roots music group.
To watch the anniversary videocast and find more information about Everence, visit everence.com/75years.
LaGrange library announces curbside, Grab & Go services
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library is now open for curbside service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, library officials announced this week.
For curbside service, patrons can call the library at 260-463-2841 and place an order for library materials. Items can be picked up in the library lobby without entering the building.
The Main Library is open for Grab & Go Service from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons may enter the building during these hours to select and check-out library materials.
Under the Grab & Go Service face masks will be required for both library patrons and staff. Patron visits will be limited to 20 minutes; no computers will be available and children younger than age 12 will be allowed in the building.
The library branches in Shipshewana and Topeka will be providing curbside service only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
