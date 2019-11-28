Ugly Sweater Run is Dec. 7
ELKHART — Grab your ugliest holiday sweater and lace up those running shoes for the Elkhart Education Foundation 2019 Ugly Sweater Run.
Presented by NIBCO, the event will be held Dec. 7 as Michiana’s tackiest event, in coordination with downtown Elkhart’s WinterFest.
The Ugly Sweater Run is a family-friendly, holiday-themed event where prizes will be given for Ugliest Holiday Outfit, along with Fastest Male and Female in each division. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos and holiday wish lists. There will be hot cocoa and cookies at the finish line, and guests are encouraged to stay for ice-skating, the light parade and tree lighting for the annual Elkhart WinterFest.
"The tackiest event in town never fails to be great fun! Take pics with our live reindeer and warm up with cookies and cocoa; all the makings of a fabulous kick off to the holiday season," Ashley Boling Molyneaux, Elkhart Education Foundation Director, said.
To learn more or reserve a spot, visit OneCityOneMission.org/events.
December Thrive meeting is Tuesday
GOSHEN — Health Promotion Specialist Ashley Ganger will discuss ways to improve both mental and physical well-being for aging citizens and capture the advantages of growing older in Goshen Health's monthly Thrive talk from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
The event will take place at Greencroft’s Goshen Community Center.
There will not be a January Thrive meeting, and Thrive will resume Feb. 4.
To learn more, visit GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE or call 574-364-2496. All meetings are free and open to all. No registration is required.
Osceola to hold town Christmas event
OSCEOLA — The Osceola Business Association has announced Santa is coming to town at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Santa will be delivered to the Osceola Town Hall by Penn Township Fire Department members and escorted by the Bluegrass Festival king and queen, Nickless Springman and Carli Rockwell.
The Osceola Brethren Church will provide Christmas carols starting no later than 5:45 p.m.
Santa will light the town Christmas tree and visit with children — and pets — at town hall. Boy Scout Troop 122 will be serving Rise'n Roll Bakery cookies and hot chocolate, as well as selling peanut brittle.
For more details, call Tom Krueger at 574-674-8878 or Deb Brocklehurst at 574-288-0562.
Skills workshop scheduled in December
ELKHART — Elkhart Community Career Center has announced several upcoming drop-in digital skills workshops throughout December.
Event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 and 17.
Appointments are not necessary, and attendees may drop-in and get started on any of the workshops.
Elkhart Community Career Center representatives will explore free training, tools, assessments and events to advance digital skills and help attendees get jobs. There will be one-on-one, group and self-directed instruction.
Topics include:
• Jobs Near Me, an online tool by Google to help search popular, and not-so-popular, job posting websites. It collects job leads in one webpage. Attendees will save time searching multiple websites. Leaders will also discuss how to fill out online applications and how to save and upload a digital copy of resumes.
• Hour of Code will help attendees write their first computer program with no experience needed. Learn the basic concepts of computer science with drag and drop programming in a game-like, self-directed tutorial with video lectures by Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Angry Birds and Plants vs Zombies are also part of the program. The course is available in 37 languages.
• Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator will examine what it takes to gain a competitive advantage in today’s evolving economy, and prepare for a career by learning new digital skills. Attendees can see what it takes to launch a career in information technology support. The Google IT Support Professional Certificate can help take attendees from beginner to entry-level job ready for top employers looking to hire IT support specialists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.