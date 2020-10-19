Trunk or treat event is Oct. 31 in Milford
MILFORD — The community will host a trunk or treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Attendees can visit the Main Street, library and Christian church parking lots for treats. Social distancing will be observed and participants are asked to wear a face covering.
Rental assistance available during virus outbreak
Indiana’s Rental Assistance Portal is accepting applications for a program that provides eligible renters with up to six months in rental assistance to help cover past due and ongoing monthly payments.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has dedicated $15 million in federal Housing and Urban Development funding to help individuals and families who are at a high risk of being homeless, the Associated Press reported Sunday. The goal is to keep Hoosiers in stable housing so they may move through the coronavirus pandemic without further disruption.
More information, including the steps for tenants to apply both online and over the phone, can be found on the top banner of the www.indianahousingnow.org website.
Indiana on Sunday reported 1,629 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths. Overall, there have been 147,582 cases in Indiana since the pandemic began and 3,704 deaths from the disease, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
LaGrange County Community Foundation grants available
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation and United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties are combining efforts to respond to recovery needs that have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Foundation and United Way will provide COVID-19 Recovery Grants to help address recovery needs for nonprofits, according to a news release from Community Foundation officials.
Together, the organizations will provide one funding round to LaGrange County 501© 3 nonprofits who have been directly impacted by COVID-19. Grant applications will be due Nov. 5. The Community Foundation is seeking proposals for COVID-19 recovery.
Funding is available for nonprofits who have established new programs to help with COVID-19-related needs, nonprofits who need help purchasing COVID-19 supplies, nonprofits facing a reduction in operating revenue and general support directly related to COVID-19, and nonprofits who have canceled fundraising events which had a significant impact on their ability to carry out their mission.
To submit an application visit lccf.net/covid-19. Contact Leanna Martin at lmartin@lccf.net or call 260-463-4363 for questions or more information.
Outdoor hike offered today for young explorers
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks will offer a fall-themed guided hike for outdoor explorers between 6 and 9 years old at River Preserve County Park, 211 W. Lincoln Ave., from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today.
Naturally-curious kids are invited to join a naturalist for a hike through the preserve to learn how the park changes in the autumn season, according to a news release from parks officials. Participants are encouraged to dress for extended time outdoors and plan travel time accordingly.
Cost is $2 per person, and space is limited and registration is required. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org. To promote a healthy environment for visitors and staff, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during the hike.
The hiking group will meet at Benton Spillway Shelter in the preserve, located one mile south of U.S. 33 on C.R. 31.
For more information, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or call the administration office at 574-535-6458.
