Trout stockings planned for this weekend
A surplus of rainbow trout will give anglers additional trout fishing opportunities in northern Indiana over this Memorial Day weekend, Department of Natural Resources officials recently announced.
Along with its planned stockings, the DNR will stock several additional sites for the holiday weekend. Find a list of planned stockings online at wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.
Local sites receiving surplus trout include Pigeon River in LaGrange County below Nasby Dam and Ontario Dam; Little Elkhart River in Elkhart County at River Bend Park in Middlebury; and Mill Creek in Fulton County at Lakeside Park in Rochester.
Although the stream sites are the only areas to receive additional trout in May, fish from the initial releases in late April are still available in most of northern Indiana’s trout streams, according to a news release from DNR.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. In addition, brown trout taken from the Oliver Lake chain and Brookville tailwater must be at least 18 inches in length.
Anglers 18 years and older need an Indiana fishing license and a Trout/Salmon Stamp Privilege to fish for trout. Per Indiana Executive Order, 2019-20 annual licenses and stamps, including fishing licenses and Trout/Salmon Stamp Privileges, are valid until June 4. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.
As stocking trucks are on the road and stocking fish, DNR officials are asking anglers to remember to practice social distancing and, while outdoors, to avoid congregating in groups, on trails, in parking lots or at other common areas.
Cemetery meeting closed to public
GOSHEN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced this week the annual Sugar Grove Cemetery meeting will be closed to the public.
For more information, call 574-875-8882.
Delta Theta Chi Sorority Indiana Alpha chapter
The Indiana Alpha Chapter of Delta Theta Chi Sorority met Wednesday at the home of Joyce Nelson with nine members present.
Award/recognition: Door prize won by Rosie Miller
Speaker: Indiana Alpha President Carol Troyer presided over the business meeting.
Upcoming events: Fall board will be Sept. 16 and 17, hosted by IN Eta.
National Convention will be June 2021 in South Bend. IN Alpha is hosting the noon Saturday luncheon.
Meeting times: The next meeting will be June 2020, installing new officers for IN Alpha.
Bob Jones University announces dean's list
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several local students are among more than 850 Bob Jones University students named to the dean's list for the Spring 2020 semester.
Local students include Micah Lehman, a junior Biblical studies major from New Paris; Leah Swihart, a freshman nursing major from Goshen; and Kayla Willis, a sophomore Biblical counseling major from Nappanee.
The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Elkhart Board of Public Safety meeting canceled
ELKHART — The Board of Public Safety meeting scheduled for Tuesday in the Municipal Building has been canceled, city officials announced Thursday.
