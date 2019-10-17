Trooper receives award for saving life
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony recently to honor officers for their work for the department and the citizens of Indiana.
From the Bremen Post, Master Trooper Michael Gruett was recognized for life-saving action he took in Marshall County this year. On April 7, Gruett heard a Marshall County 911 dispatch advising a 2-year-old child had fallen into a pool in Marshall County, according to the state police news release.
When Gruett arrived, he was met by the victim’s mother, who said she had removed the boy from the pool. She believed he had been in the pool for approximately two minutes, adding she removed water from the boy’s mouth, began CPR and wrapped him in a blanket. She was able to get her son breathing again but he continued to go in and out of consciousness.
Gruett placed the boy on the ground and began giving back slaps and sternum chest rubs to start and keep him crying until EMS arrived. EMS transported the boy to Plymouth Municipal Airport, where he was transported by Medflight to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. The boy made a full recovery.
Gruett is a 34-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.
Milford Redevelopment Commission to meet
MILFORD — The town’s Redevelopment Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Milford Town Hall.
Habitat Homeowner info meetings scheduled
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County has announced the dates and times for its Homeownership Program informational meetings.
Attendance at an informational meeting is a required part of the application process. Spanish interpretations will be available at these meetings. No childcare will be provided.
Meetings will be held:
• 6-7 p.m. Monday — First Baptist Church – Elkhart, 53953 C.R. 17, Bristol
• 10-11 a.m. Oct. 26 and 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29 — Habitat office, 2910 Elkhart Road, Goshen
• 6-7 p.m. Nov. 4 — First Presbyterian Church, 200 Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
• 6-7 p.m. Nov. 7 — Goshen College Music Hall, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen
For more information, contact the Bonnie, family services director, at 574-533-6109.
LaGrange County commissioners to meet
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will meet in regular session at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Commissioner’s Room, County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Included on the agenda for the meeting are speed signs, a grant approval, bridge evaluation by the highway department and a conflict of interest with the planning department.
Young at Heart book club to meet
WAKARUSA — Wakarusa Public Library will host the Young at Heart Book Club for individuals in ninth grade and older who have an interest in reading and discussing children’s and young adult literature.
The club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 when participants will discuss “Absolutely Truly” by Heather Vogel Frederick. Several copies of the book are available to borrow from the library or book club members may obtain a copy on their own.
Refreshments will be served and registration is required for this event.
Visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.