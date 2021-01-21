Trolley service to resume fare collection
ELKHART — Beginning Feb. 22, the Interurban Trolley will resume normal collection of fares on both its fixed route and Interurban Trolley Access service. In addition, front door boarding on all Interurban Trolley fixed route vehicles will resume on this date, according to a news release from officials with the Michiana Area Council of Governments.
Passengers exiting and needing use of the ADA accessible ramp for step-free boarding should still use the back door.
The reintroduction of fares is occurring because the Interurban Trolley is installing Plexiglas and steel barriers around all driver seats on its buses, allowing passengers to more safely interact with the driver and pay fares at the fare box, the news release stated. This service change will also mean an increase in seating with all seats now available for passengers, which will increase passenger space for social distancing, an important addition since the Interurban Trolley has recovered to approximately 90% of its pre-pandemic ridership.
The Interurban Trolley fares will resume and be the same as they were pre-pandemic — $1 per ride (no transfers) for the fixed-route service, and $2 for the ADA Access service. Riders can save time and money by buying unlimited ride bus passes, which cost $2 for one day, $18 for 14 days and $35 for 31 Days. Access passengers can buy a 10-ride punch card for $20. The passes and punch cards are available for pre-purchase at interurbantrolley.com, and Martin’s Stores in Elkhart and Goshen at the customer service desks. Passes are sold inactivated and will be activated after first use starting on Feb. 22.
The Interurban Trolley went to rear-door boarding, and stopped collection of fares to promote social distancing and reduce touchpoints in March 2020. Since then, the Interurban Trolley has taken a number of steps to promote driver and passenger health and safety, including increasing cleaning and sanitation regimens, installing hand sanitizing stations in all Access vans and in the trolleys at both the front and rear doors, distributing face coverings and other PPE to trolley drivers and passengers, along with the recent purchase and installation of steel and Plexiglas driver barriers.
The governor’s and Elkhart County Health Department guidelines require face coverings to be worn by all passengers over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van, officials stated in the news release. The only exemptions to this are children younger than age 3, and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note.
Parkview announces deadline to apply for scholarship
LAGRANGE — The Parkview LaGrange Foundation is accepting applications for four new scholarships for high school seniors and adults pursuing a degree or licensure in a health care-related field. The scholarships are funded, in part, through income from the hospital’s gift shop.
A total of four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Three scholarships will go to high school seniors residing in one of the three school corporations in LaGrange County. The fourth scholarship will be awarded to an adult who is enrolled in a health care-related program. Qualified applicants must currently reside in LaGrange County and be either accepted or currently enrolled in an educational program leading to licensure or a degree in a healthcare-related field.
Applicants may apply for the scholarship through an online portal at www.parkview.com/plhscholarship. For additional information about the scholarships, email christina.blaskie@parkview.com or call 260-463-9389. To be considered, completed applications and required attachments must be submitted on or before March 15.
