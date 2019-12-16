Trolley, ADA Access service to stop for holidays
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Regular service will resume on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
The ADA Access service and ADA Dispatch Office holiday hours are as follows:
• Dec. 23 — ADA dispatch office will close at 2 p.m.
• Dec. 24 — ADA dispatch office closed
• Dec. 25 — ADA dispatch office and access service closed
• Dec. 26 — ADA dispatch office will open at 8 a.m.
• Jan. 1 — ADA dispatch office and access service closed
ADA riders should schedule transportation as follows:
• For Dec. 24 and 26, trips should be scheduled by Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.
• For Jan. 2, trips should be scheduled by Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.
The Interurban Trolley information offices will also be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 25, and Jan. 1.
For more information, visit macog.com, call 574-287-1829 ext. 500 or follow MACOG on Facebook.
Kroger, Miller Poultry provide holiday support for Gleaners Food Bank
INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger and Miller Poultry of Orland, presented a pair of holiday donations to Gleaners Food Bank recently, according to a news release from Kroger.
Miller delivered more than 10,000 pounds of its “home-grown chickens” Wednesday to help Gleaners feed families through the holiday season. The donation is a tradition for the Orland, Indiana, company.
The Miller family said it strives to show compassion in everything it does, from the hen house to your house, the news release stated. Presenting chicken to Gleaners is its way to remember the less fortunate and treat everyone like neighbors or family.
Also Wednesday, Kroger presented a $25,000 check to Gleaners as part of the grocery company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste hunger relief mission. Since the food bank transforms $1 into four meals, the Kroger contribution will become 100,000 meals from Gleaners.
With one in seven Hoosiers hungry, the financial donation combined with the protein from Miller Poultry will provide the certainty of nutritious meals to families that might otherwise have struggled to put food on the table at this time of year, Kroger officials reported.
Davis joins police department’s Chaplaincy Corps
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department recently announced Mike Davis, of Granger, was sworn in to the department’s Chaplaincy Corps on Dec. 10. Davis joins six other department chaplains.
The Chaplaincy Corps helps make death notifications and responds to critical incidents for the department, and helps facilitate the department’s psychological resiliency efforts and supports officers and their families as they face the unique challenges of the profession. Chaplains also work a liaisons between the department and the community, according to a press release from the police department.
Teen Book Club, yoga class set at library
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Public Library has announced several upcoming events being held this week.
Teen Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today for children in sixth through eighth grades. The book is “The Someday Birds” by Sally Pla. Books are available at Northridge Middle School library.
The next Gentle Flow Yoga class is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Attendees will learn yoga with certified YogaFit teacher Farra. Yoga class switches to the same time on Thursdays starting Dec 26. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat, rug or blanket. The first session is free.
Kids’ Clubs this week include Young Scientists Clubs, for children between ages 4-8, is 4 p.m. Tuesday and Video Game Design Club, for those in second through fifth grades, meets at 4 p.m. Thursday. Register is required.
For more information, call 574-825-5601 or go online to mdy.lib.in.us
