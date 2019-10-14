Trivia night being held Oct. 25
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana is hosting a night of trivia.
Trivia for a Cause will be held Oct. 25 at M R. Falcons, 3212 Keller, at Bendix Drive, South Bend. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia games by BrainBlast Entertainment begin at 7.
Groups and individuals may register by visiting www.alzni.org.
In addition to the games, there will be prizes and a cash bar. Attendees may bring their own snacks or pre-order pizza by calling 574-284-7104 by Oct. 23.
For more information, call 574-284-7104 or email pharris@realservices.org.
Lapsit at the Library set for Oct. 22
The Milford Public Library is offering Lapsit at the Library for children through age 36 months at 11 a.m. Oct. 22.
Using stories and songs to help kids recognize words and their meanings, this event is offered to help introduce children to books. Children will be able to play, sing and look at board books for the 20-minute program.
Foot care available for people with diabetes
GOSHEN — A foot seminar for those who have been diagnosed with diabetes will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Goshen Health.
For those who have diabetes, taking care of their feet is even more important than it is for others because diabetes can affect the circulation of feet and toes.
The class is free and open to the public with no registration required.
The seminar will be held in Goshen Hospital’s Birch/Walnut room located off the main lobby.
For more information, call (574) 364-2746 or visit GoshenHealth.com/Care-Services/Diabetes-Management.
Farm to School programs with area districts
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health has received a $34,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to plan a Farm to School program with area school districts.
USDA’s Farm to School grants fund school districts, state and local agencies, Indian tribal organizations, agricultural producers and non-profit organizations in their efforts to increase local foods served through child nutrition programs, and teach children about food and agriculture through garden and classroom education.
Parkview’s Youth Well-Being team will work with at least five area school districts to develop a comprehensive, regional Farm to School plan for northeast Indiana. School districts currently include Northwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and Lakeland Schools in LaGrange County.
For the 2019-20 school year, the USDA awarded 126 Farm to School grants, totaling more than $9 million, that will serve more than 5,400 schools and 3.2 million students — 63 percent of whom are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
Elkhart Education Foundation awarded grant
ELKHART — Elkhart Education Foundation’s Kindness to Prevent Blindness has been awarded a grant through the 2019 Healthy Eyes Healthy Children Community Grant Program, according to the American Optometric Association and its Optometry Cares foundation.
The grant funding will allow Kindness to Prevent Blindness to ensure success in education through accurate eyesight supported by school visits from a mobile vision unit offering check-ups and supplemental eyewear for students in need at no cost to the student or the school district.
The HEHC grant program provides awards of up to $5,000 for innovative projects with a focus on collaborations between doctors of optometry and community resources to boost awareness and access to vision care for children.
