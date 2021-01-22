Triple P offers parenting support webinars
GOSHEN — Triple P — Positive Parenting Program — in Elkhart County is offering support for parents online to maintain social distance and keep families safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme for February’s virtual parent support presentations is building social emotional learning in children. Two topics will be presented multiple times in both English and Spanish to accommodate parents and caregivers with different schedules, according to a recent news release from Triple P. The topics, dates and times are:
Coping with Anxiety
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 in English
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in English
10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 in Spanish
Dealing with Disobedience
9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 in Spanish
3 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in English
7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in Spanish
7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in English
In addition, Triple P Stepping Stones seminars, which are geared toward parents who have children with a developmental disability, will be presented by Lori Judson and Colleen Spano. The pair have extensive personal and professional experience with the topic and will lead the following three two-hour online webinars:
At 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Colleen and Lori will present “Positive Parenting for Children with a Disability,” an introduction to the core principles of positive parenting.
At 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Colleen and Lori will present “Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential,” which focuses on six key steps to teach a child new skills and promote their development at the appropriate ability level.
At 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Colleen and Lori will present “Changing Problem Behavior into Positive Behavior,” covering ways to help children stop negative behaviors and start more positive behaviors to replace them.
The webinars are meant for parents of individuals of developmental ages 0 to 12.
Register for any event online at ElkhartCountyParents.org (on the events calendar) or by calling 574-226-0160. A link to join the Zoom call for each webinar or webinars will be sent to attendees. All of these webinars are offered free of charge.
Contact Triple P in Elkhart County via email at info@triplepelkhartcounty.org or by calling the bilingual hotline at 574-226-0160 for information about any of these resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.