Training for water quality monitors coming up
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a free training to become a Hoosier Riverwatch monitor Sept. 6 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
Hoosier Riverwatch is a state-sponsored water monitoring program through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. “It’s incredible how many species a small river can hold,” said Krista Daniels, interpretive naturalist manager. “The research we collect provides a valuable snapshot into the ecosystem of our local rivers to ensure their future presence.”
Participants will learn physical, chemical and biological water monitoring techniques through a combination of informational discussion and hands-on testing at a stream in the park.
Upon completion of the training, participants will become official Hoosier Riverwatch volunteer water quality monitors, and can begin surveying their own local rivers and streams.
The valuable data collected and entered by volunteers into the IDEM water quality database will be used by many agencies to help determine the health of Indiana’s waterways and how they are changing over time.
All equipment for the class will be provided.
Training is free and open to adults of all experience levels ages 18 and up. Space is limited, and registration is required by Sept. 3. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Goshen VFW serving meals this week
GOSHEN — Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will be serving up food this week.
Tuesday will be $2 burger night from 4-8 p.m.
On Wednesday, ham and scalloped potatoes will be served or people can order from the menu from 5-7 p.m.
On Friday, Jerri’s stuffed burgers will be served from 5-7 p.m. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
These events are open to the public.
Clinton Township Board to meet
MILLERSBURG — The Clinton Township Board will meet for the 2020 budget adoption Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at 500 Carriage Lane in Millersburg.
The public is invited.
Wawasee to host Indiana Gets Girl Powered
SYRACUSE — Any girl who is interested in learning more about robotics and STEM fields is invited to Wawasee High School’s third annual “Indiana Gets Girl Powered!” event.
This will be a welcoming environment for young women to network with each other and make contact with women mentors in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, organizers said. The event will consist of icebreaker activity, discussion sessions with mentors from STEM fields, a dinner social and a panel discussion regarding challenges women face in STEM fields and how those challenges can be overcome. Dinner will be provided and there is no cost to attend.
The Girl Powered Event is open to girls ages 10-18. It will take place Oct. 12 from 1–6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Wawasee High School. Register at tinyurl.com/y4g6n983. Those who sign up by Sept. 19 will receive a free Girl Powered T-shirt.
The event is sponsored by Linda Chastain, State Farm agent, and The Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
It will be hosted by The Wawasee High School Iron Pride Robotics Team.
