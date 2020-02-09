Train show will be held Feb. 22
MIDDLEBURY — The campus of Das Dutchman Essenhaus, 240 U.S. 20, will be the site of an all-gauge train show from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
This year marks the 10th anniversary for this annual event. Collectors, enthusiasts and anyone interested in trains may attend. The activities will be held throughout the campus and will include special displays and a children’s craft area in the Village Shops. Guests are invited to view multiple train displays and speak with fellow collectors. A complimentary shuttle service will be available to transfer guests to the event locations on the campus.
Vendors will be showcased and train repair and sales will take place throughout the day. Cost is $3 per guest, $6 for families of two to four members and $12 for families of five or more members. Children age 3 and younger will be admitted at no charge. Guests will receive 10% off their entire meal purchase with their paid admission to the show or a $1 discount off the show admission fee by presenting their same-day meal receipt.
Additional information regarding the Essenhaus can be obtained by calling 800-455-9471 or online at Essenhaus.com.
Dean's, president's lists students named for UA
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The following local students made the list:
• Justine Bender, of Goshen, was named to the dean's list.
• Alyssa Nichole Hochstetler, of Middlebury, was named to the president's list.
Programs on maple syrup, Iditarod planned in Nappanee
NAPPANEE — Several upcoming programs have been announced at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St.
Backyard Maple Sugaring will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 for adults.
Attendees will learn how to turn backyard maple tree sap into "liquid gold," as well as the art of making syrup. The workshop is being presented by the Elkhart County Parks Department.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Iditarod musher Karen Land, a native Hoosier, will share stories on her experience racing across Alaska.
Land, who is a three-time veteran of the Iditarod sled dog race, will be accompanied by her sled dog, Noggin.
For more information, call 574-773-7929 or visit nappaneelibrary.org.
County Extension Homemakers offer event on "Cooking Under Pressure"
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will offer a class on electric programmable pressure cookers at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds
As pressure cookers become more popular, it is important to know how to use them correctly and to their full potential, Extension officials stated in a recent news release. These new kitchen appliances are very popular because they are easy and convenient. The program will discuss EPPC’s features, benefits of using one, how to safely operate one and some recipes. The program is for anyone who owns a pressure cooker or is considering purchasing one.
The free, educational program will be presented by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
Register by calling 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. The program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Attendees who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in the program, may contact Mary Ann Lienhart Cross at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu by Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.