Trail walk set for Oct. 10-11
SYRACUSE — Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation recently announced the FallTastic Trail Walk will be held at the Levinson-Labrosse Lakes and Wetlands Education Center, 11586 N. Ind. 13.
The free event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11, organizers stated in a news release, and will allow participants to walk the fall-decorated trails, including the newly-connected Conklin Bay Trail. Informational placards will be posted along the trails.
There will be a scavenger hunt for all ages, and children are welcome to participate but must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs must be on a leash. Light snacks and water will be available.
For more information, contact Linda Earnest, WACF education committee chairperson, by calling 765-661-3333 or via email at lindajearnest@gmail.com.
Best in Show winner will be announced Thursday
BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County is set to reveal the virtual Best in Show winner Thursday.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, a live announcement of the winner will be available at https://elkharthumanesociety.home.qtego.net/
Contestant information and bidding on the Best in Show is available at https://elkharthumanesociety.org/best-in-show/.
Cost is $1 per vote.
Lt. Gov. Crouch awards $10 million in grant program
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch recently announced 479 organizations will receive almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant program. The initiative is made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19, according to a news release about the grants.
“These organizations help enhance the quality of life here in our great state,” Crouch said. “I am pleased to see the arts and cultural sector, which adds to Indiana’s tourism economy, get this funding.”
Local grant winners include: Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau Inc., Elkhart, $49,061.23; Elkhart County 4-H and Agriculture Exposition Inc., Goshen, $49,061.23; Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, Warsaw, $49,061.23; Premier Arts Inc., Elkhart, $32,600.71; Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Warsaw, $32,600.71; The Ruthmere Foundation Inc., Elkhart, $26,033.68; Downtown Goshen Inc., Goshen, $19,480.01; Goshen Theater Inc., Goshen, $19,480.01; Elkhart County Symphony Association, Elkhart, $19,352.06; Hall of Heroes, Elkhart, $12,944.28; Goshen Arts & Events DBA River Bend Film Festival, Goshen, $12,944.28; Goshen Art House, Goshen, $8,601.35; Mid-America Windmill Museum & Historical Society, Kendallville, $12,944.28; Noble County Community Fairgrounds, Kendallville, $4,815.86; and Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, Kendallville, $4,815.86.
“Ensuring the arts and cultural community can survive is what this grant will do for so many organizations across the state,” said Lewis Ricci, IAC’s executive director. “This funding can help bridge the gap.”
“The tourism and hospitality industry is one of the leading economic sectors in Indiana, contributing over $37 billion to the state’s gross domestic product,” said Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s secretary and CEO. “These funds will help the Destination Marketing Organizations lead the recovery of our leisure and travel related economy.”
Award amounts were determined by a formula which included factors for budget size, previous amounts of CARES Act funding received and amount of eligible expenses, resulting in an equitable distribution to organizations in all areas of the state.
Each grantee will be responsible for documenting the use of all distributed funds.
