Town receives grant for park renovations
LAGRANGE — The Town of LaGrange has received a $20,000 grant from the LaGrange County Community Foundation to support its park renovation project, town officials announced in a news release.
The award comes from the Caring Community Grant Making Fund at the Community Foundation. Laurie Miller, clerk-treasurer of the town of LaGrange, said the funds would be used to build a splash pad at the LaGrange Town Park.
“We can now proceed with a plan that has been in place for a few years,” she said.
Parkview LaGrange Foundation announces scholarship
LAGRANGE — The Parkview LaGrange Foundation is accepting applications for four new scholarships for high school seniors and adults pursuing a degree or licensure in a health care-related field. The scholarships are funded in part through income from the hospital’s gift shop.
A total of four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Three scholarships will go to high school seniors residing in the attendance area of one of the three school corporations in LaGrange County.
The fourth scholarship will be awarded to an adult who is enrolled in a health care-related program. Qualified applicants must currently reside in LaGrange County and be either accepted or currently enrolled in an educational program leading to licensure or a degree in a health care-related field.
For additional information about the scholarships and to obtain an application form, email christina.blaskie@parkview.com or call 260-463-9389. Indicate whether the applicant is a high school student or an adult. The completed application and required attachments must be received by or before March 15.
The scholarship fund is also supported by donors and is managed through the Parkview LaGrange Foundation. Those interested in this or any other giving opportunity may contact rose.fritzinger@parkview.com or call 260-463-9004.
Yoga, art club offered at Middlebury library
MIDDLEBURY — Several upcoming events have been announced the Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow.
Kids clubs events include a two-day art club at 4 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday for children age 14 and younger. Register is available on the library’s homepage event calendar.
Starting this week, yoga class will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat, rug or blanket to learn yoga with certified YogaFit teacher Farra. The first session is free, then a $5 donation is accepted for further classes. Registration is not necessary for the class.
At 1 p.m. Jan. 7, the movie “Downton Abbey” will be shown at the library.
The library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas. For more information, call the library at 574-825-5601 or visit www.mdy.lib.in.us.
Rêverie spinning event aims to combat human trafficking
ELKHART — Rêverie Yarn, Decor & Gifts, 201 S. Main St., will host Spin Her Free, an event supporting the fight against human trafficking, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 at the store.
Participants will have access to spinning equipment and are welcome to bring personal fibers or purchase fibers from the store. Available fibers include wool, alpaca, cotton and others. Admission costs $25, with all participation costs donated to Agape International Missions, a nonprofit working toward eradicating human trafficking.
A popcorn bar and jewelry trunk show will also be offered, staff said. For more information, call Rêverie at 574-971-5129.
Sewing group announces date for annual shop hop
NILES, MICH. — The Sweet Charity Sewing Group of Niles, Michigan, will hold its Leap Year Cure for Cabin Fever Indoor Shop Hop Feb. 29.
The shop hop will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St. Admission is $5.
Vendors from Indiana, Illinois and Michigan will be offering products related to quilting. Raffle tickets will be given with paid admission and food will be provided by Brew Ha Ha of Niles.
For more information, call Cathy Marsh at 269-362-4314 or Sherri Wade at 269-782-9384.
