Town Hall closed to public
SHIPSHEWANA — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shipshewana Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice, according to town officials.
There will be no interruption of town services provided to the public such as police, fire and utilities, a press release from officials Monday states.
Residents may call (260) 768-4743 or for more information. The Town Hall will be staffed during normal business hours and utility customers may use the drop box or use Pay-Gov on the town website, www.Shipshewana.org, to make payments.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invite the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers, with fries or onion rings will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, a Swiss steak Manhattan will be available from 5 to 7 p.m., or diners may order from the menu.
Broasted chicken dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Absentee voting options available for primary
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson reminds voters that although the 2020 Primary Election will be held May 5, there are multiple options for those who would like to vote absentee before Election Day.
No-excuse in-person absentee voting will begin at 8 a.m. April 7. The Election Board will be mailing a postcard to every residential address in Elkhart County in the next several weeks with details about voting absentee in person.
Voters can also vote absentee by mail, if they qualify. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee by mail include expecting to be out of town on Election Day; expecting to be confined on Election Day due to illness or injury; expecting to be caring for a confined person on Election Day; if a person is a voter with disabilities; if a voter is at least 65 years of age; if a voter will have official election duties outside their voting precinct; if a voter is scheduled to work the entire 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day; if a voter is unable to vote on Election Day due to observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday the entire 12 hours the polls are open; or if a voter is a member of the military or is a public safety officer.
An absentee voter who is unable to mark their own ballot or sign the ballot security envelope must vote by travel board.
The deadline for the Election Board to receive an application to vote absentee by mail is 11:59 p.m. April 23. Applications are accepted by mail, by fax to 574-535-6471, by email to elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com or by hand-delivery to the Election Board, 101 N. Main, Room 204, Goshen.
In addition to in-person absentee voting and absentee by mail, a voter is qualified to vote by traveling absentee voter board if they are confined, ill or have been injured; if they are caring for a confined person, or if they are a voter with disabilities and believe the available polling places on Election Day are not accessible to them. To vote absentee by traveling board, a voter can contact the Election Board at 574-535-6469 to request an absentee travel board ballot application. The deadline for the Election Board to receive the application is noon May 4.
Voters can view the candidates who will be on their ballot by providing basic information at www.Indianavoters.com. The Election Board can also mail a sample ballot to a voter upon request.
Questions may be directed to the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office at 574-535-6775, 574-535-6774, the County Clerk’s Office at 574-535-6469 or the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
In conjunction with the Elkhart County Health Department, the Elkhart County Emergency Management Office and the Elkhart County Commissioners, the Election Board will have policies, procedures and practices in place to help mitigate the possibility of COVID-19 transmission within absentee and Election Day voting locations. Should any voter still feel uneasy about visiting voting locations, the board is recommending those voters elect to cast their ballot by mail and the absentee postcard that will soon arrive in the mail.
