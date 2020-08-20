THRIVE program to offer free webinar
GOSHEN — During the September THRIVE program, Bethany Swope, who serves as mind-body counselor at Goshen Center for Cancer Care, will lead a virtual discussion on how to foster resilience and a sense of balance through uncertainty and change.
The free webinar is hosted by Goshen Health and is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 1. A question and answer session will follow the presentation, according to a news release from Goshen Health officials. Any community member interested in learning more is encouraged to attend.
Participants must pre-register in order to receive a link to access the free webinar. To register, visit GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE. For more information or questions about the webinar, call 574-364-2496.
Goshen College Choir to take part in international project
GOSHEN — Goshen College Chamber Choir recently joined Grammy-winning Conspirare for a virtual choir project featuring 477 singers from more than 45 choirs across the world. Conspirare will hold a launch event at 7 p.m. Tuesday that includes the video premiere.
The virtual video performance of “All of Us” is from the final movement from Craig Hella Johnson’s oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard,” composed to honor the gay Wyoming college student who was murdered and who, along with the murdered James Byrd, are honored in the naming of the Federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act, according to a news release from Conspirare officials.
The song was chosen because “All of Us” carries a needed message of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Filmmakers Elliott Forrest and Pascal Akesson created a video that incorporates the audio mix of 477 singers with images of current events and performance footage from scores of productions of “Considering Matthew Shepard.”
Following the video premiere, Johnson will join other participants, including director Forrest and participating artists, in a conversation led by University at Albany alumnus Tony Leva to reflect on the project and take audience questions. Singers from three choirs at the University at Albany participated in the virtual performance, and the university will host the video premiere.
The virtual choir is comprised of those who have sung “Considering Matthew Shepard” alongside Conspirare in concert over the four years since it debuted, or with their own high school, university, community, professional and church choirs.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s announces changes for Sept. 13 event
The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s will move forward Sept. 13, but things will look different this year, organizers announced recently. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails.
On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the Promise Garden in a “view only” format on walk day at Central Park in Mishawaka to honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
New features are also being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect, organizers explained. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.
To register and receive the latest updates on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/Indiana/walk.
