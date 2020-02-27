Third Street lane closure expected next week
GOSHEN — City officials announced they are planning to close the lane closest the former jail on Third Street next week during demolition of the building, Commissioner Mike Yoder announced on his Facebook page Thursday.
He said the lane is expected to be closed for one or two weeks. The closure is in preparation for the demolition to reach the east side of the building, Yoder added. Concrete barricades will be placed along the east side of the closed lane to protect traffic and a security fence will be moved out to the barricade.
Orientation to High School program is Thursday
TOPEKA — Westview Jr.-Sr High School is hosting an Orientation to High School meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Wilson Auditorium, 1635 S. 600 West.
Parents of current eighth graders who will be attending Westview Jr.-Sr. High School as a freshman in the fall are invited to attend.
Items to be discussed include graduation requirements, diploma options, four-year academic plans, college credit opportunities, vocational programs and post-secondary planning.
For more information, contact school counselor Jennifer May at 260-768-4146 or at mayj@westview.k12.in.us
Thrive talk to focus on benefits of exercise
GOSHEN — Goshen Health’s next Thrive talk will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greencroft Goshen, Community Center with guest speaker Naomi Troyer, director of fitness and health with Eastlake Athletic clubs.
Troyer will discuss how staying active can keep participants feeling better and have more energy, and how even small amounts of exercise can reap rewards for improving circulation, reducing stiff joints and providing better sleep.
April’s topic will cover information on healthy recipe substitutions.
Thrive meetings are offered from 11 a.m. to noon the first Tuesday of each month at Greencroft Goshen Community Center. To learn more, visit GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE or call 574-364-2496. All meetings are free and open to all, and registration is not required.
Ruthmere Museum announces upcoming Gallery Talk
ELKHART — Jennifer Johns, Ruthmere Museum curator, will present a Gallery Talk on Susan Ray Beardsley, wife of Elkhart’s founding father’s son, James Rufus Beardsley.
The event will be held at the Havilah Beardsley House at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Gallery Talks feature a 20-minute discussion on an object or artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. Gallery Talks are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and are free and open to the public.
Ruthmere Museum is located at 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
University of Findlay announces fall 2019 dean’s list
FINDLAY, Ohio — The dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Findlay was recently announced and included several local students.
Area students include Allison Leszczynski, of Howe, and Sage Schnell, of Goshen.
To make the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Bingo event to be held in Nappanee
NAPPANEE — The city’s parks department is hosting a funky bingo event, where trivia night meets the bingo hall, officials announced recently. The event will be held at 6 p.m. March 14 at West Park Pavilion. For those who pre-register, cost is $5 per team until noon March 13. After March 13, cost is $8 per team at the door as space allows. To register, visit nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
