Thelma Schrock golf benefit set for Monday
GOSHEN — The Thelma A. Schrock Homestead Golf Outing will take place Monday at Elcona Country Club in Bristol. The morning flight tees off at 8;15 a.m., and the afternoon flight begins at 1:15 p.m.
The golf outing, now in its 30th year, raises funds for the Thelma A. Schrock Homestead, located on the Greencroft Goshen campus. The Homestead provides part-time or full-time activities, care, and companionship five days per week in a home-like setting for up to 12 adults at a time. Greencroft Goshen provides this program for those who are unable to stay at home alone because of memory loss or other illnesses. This “day family” experience aims to increase mental function, maintain independence and enhance the self-esteem of clients, Greencroft officials said. It also provides a significant break for caregivers.
Proceeds from the golf outing supplement the cost of day-to-day operations and provide scholarships for those who need help covering the hourly fee. No person needing this type of care will be turned away due to an inability to pay, because of of the golfers, sponsors and volunteers who participate in the golf outing. In addition to underwriting the operations of the Homestead, accumulated proceeds from past years will finance an upgrade and expansion of the facilities and programs over the course of the next year, organizers said.
Those who would like to golf or volunteer at the outing should contact Missy Kauffman Schrock, director of giving, at 574-537-4708 or foundation@greencroft.org.
Goshen Hospice to offer fall grief support group
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospice is offering six grief support group meetings this fall at Goshen Greencroft Community Center. Meetings will start Sept. 12 and run every Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. until Oct. 17. Participants are asked to call 574-364‐2700 to register by Tuesday.
The meetings are free and open to the public. Emotional support, storytelling and discussion about ongoing grief experiences will be the focus.
“Our goals in these meetings is to focus on providing a safe and caring setting for individuals to share their experiences. Additionally, we want to help them improve how they care for themselves,” said Janet Quatman, social worker and bereavement coordinator, who will lead the meetings.
The schedule will be Sept. 12, 19 and 26, and Oct. 3, 10 and 17 at Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd.
For more information, call Goshen Home Care & Hospice at 574-364-2700.
VFW events open to the public
GOSHEN — Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to several events this week.
Today , diners can order from the menu from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Friday, fish or shrimp dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke and bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Basic needs drive taking place for Faith Mission
ELKHART —Collection bins will be located at Valley View Healthcare Center, in the front lobby, during September. Valley View is located at 333 W. Mishawaka Road and is open to the public to drop off a number of items including: non-perishable food items, new or gently used clothing, soap, deodorant, blankets, full-sized sheets, pillow cases and towels. People may also sign up to volunteer or give monetarily on Faith Mission’s website: https://thefaithmission.org/
September will be a month of giving to members of the Elkhart community in need of basic items and assistance.
To push for last-minute donations, on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to join Valley View and community partners for fun, games, food and prizes. Vendors will be providing information and resources in the north parking lot of Valley View Healthcare Center during the event.
