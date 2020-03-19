30th annual Help-A-House work day postponed
GOSHEN — In accordance with current guidance from the CDC and local health officials, the Help-A-House Community Work Day, scheduled for May 9, is postponed indefinitely.
This is the 30th year for the annual Help-A-House home repair program in Goshen, which is a partnership between Lacasa Inc. and the city of Goshen. The work day usually includes deploying more than 200 volunteers from the community to complete projects at the homes of Goshen homeowners and properties that Lacasa is revitalizing.
The Help-A-House program itself will continue with its mission to complete repairs on Goshen homes for households with limited income. Through other means, homes will still be repaired this year and communities revitalized through the Help-A-House program, Lacasa officials stated in a press release.
“We are disappointed to postpone this energizing event, especially in this 30th year,” said Chris Kingsley, president/CEO of Lacasa Inc. “We remain vigilant to the COVID-19 situation and could not in good faith continue to plan for the Community Work Day in May. We remain committed to assisting people in our community with their needed repairs and the Help-a-House program itself, which is doing repairs on homes of Goshen homeowners, continues.”
‘AskRose’ math, science helpline extends hours
TERRE HAUTE — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s AskRose math and science tutoring helpline has extended its daytime hours today to help homebound middle and high school students better understand math and science homework problems from their virtual or online classes during the current coronavirus public health crisis that has led to many schools moving to an e-learning environment.
Free homework help is available from noon to 3 p.m. through a phone call, email or chat session. Services also are available during normal service times: Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m.
Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org. The site also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
AskRose tutors may be available to help students in grades six through 12 on weekdays throughout the rest of the school year, depending upon tutor availability, according to AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads. Rose-Hulman students are also doing remote learning but are able to continue offering this service from their individual locations throughout the country.
All AskRose services are available at no cost to students or parents through a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman.
Oaklawn receives funding for homeless program
GOSHEN — Oaklawn Psychiatric Center/Supportive Housing Turnock Group Home in Goshen will receive $119,368 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This round of HUD’s Continuum of Care grants will provide critically needed support to approximately 630 local programs on the front lines, serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness, according to a news release from HUD.
Of this round of national funding, Indiana was awarded more than $1.6 million to support six projects.
HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.
Town Cleanup Days postponed
The LaGrange Town Council has postponed Town Cleanup Days, which were scheduled for April 24 and 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.