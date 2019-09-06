Talk: Indiana pivotal in the space program
SYRACUSE — Hoosiers have been tied to many innovations in the space programs. Engineers from Purdue University have been regular contributors to NASA’s space exploration efforts and Purdue has contributed 25 astronauts to the program.
Ray Boomhower, Gus Grissom’s biographer, is coming to the Syracuse Library Saturday at noon.
On Jan. 27, 1967, three American astronauts participated in a supposedly safe test of the Apollo 1 spacecraft — they never made it out alive.
Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee lost their lives in a fire that swept the spacecraft. Indiana historian and author Ray E. Boomhower examines the tragedy in his talk "Tragedy on Pad 34: Gus Grissom and the Apollo 1 Fire."
Boomhower, author of the biography, "Gus Grissom: The Lost Astronaut," will explore the story behind the fire, as well as examine the Hoosier astronaut's life, from growing up in Mitchell, Indiana, to his selection as one of the Original 7 Mercury astronauts, and trips into space aboard the Liberty Bell 7 and Gemini 3 spacecraft.
The Syracuse Library staff invites any interested person to hear Boomhower. He is senior editor of the Indiana Historical Society Press, where he is also responsible for the quarterly history magazine Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History. Boomhower has won awards for his writing, including 15 books about notable Hoosiers.
Plant, bulb exchange at Middlebury Fall Festival
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Garden Club and Friends of Middlebury Parks are sponsoring a Plant and Bulb exchange this Saturday. The exchange will take place at East Park pavilion beginning at 10 a.m. during the Middlebury Fall Festival.
Traders should take their perennials, houseplants, shrubs, small trees and bulbs to exchange with other gardeners. This is a way to get a new plant or plants at no cost.
The rule is a person may receive the number of plants/bulb packages they bring. The exchange order will be determined by a drawing. Exchange is limited to six plants/bulb packages per participant.
All plants should be healthy, identified and ready for exchange. That is, plants should be potted in soil, and bulbs should be bagged or boxed.
The exchange will be held, rain or shine.
Beaman Home to host inaugural Angel Run, block party
WINONA LAKE — To thank the local community for 35 years of supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse, Beaman Home is hosting its inaugural Angel 5K Run and Community Block Party Sept. 28 at Winona Lake Limitless Park.
Registration for the 5K Angel Run is available online through Beaman Home’s website at https://www.thebeamanhome.com/ or registration forms can be picked up and completed at Beaman Home’s shelter, 603 Parker St. The cost to register is $35 prior to the race or $40 for on-site registration the day of the race. Registration will begin at the Warsaw Lake Limitless Park at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m.
As the race activities conclude around noon, the public is invited to Beaman Home’s Community Block Party to be held at the Winona Lake Limitless Park. Attendees can enjoy purchases from local food trucks as well as free local performers, games, face painting and other fun activities.
Winona Lake Limitless Park is located at 1590 Park Ave..
For further information, go online to www.thebeamanhome.com/.
