Tailgate to support public education
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools will have a school board meeting Wednesday. The meeting is expected to have only two resolutions on the agenda. One is a resolution opposing the establishment of Education Savings Accounts and the expansion of vouchers for private and charter schools.
The GCS teachers’ union, the Goshen Education Association, has decided to hold a “tailgate” Wednesday at 5:30 outside of the Administration Center, 613 E. Purl St., in support of the school board and public education.
The GEA is encouraging those who attend to wear red and bring signs. They are also encouraging masks and social distancing.
The GEA’s Facebook page reads that “HB1005 and SB413 are an attack on Public Education. Public schools welcome all students. This legislation expands the voucher program and will use 33% of the proposed new funding for 10% of Hoosier children. Our students deserve to be fully funded and valued by legislators! We welcome all supporters of Public Education to wear red and join us!”
Nelson’s Port-A-Pit fundraisers for trip
GOSHEN — Fundraising for a His Hands and Feet International missions trip will take place:
- Feb. 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or sold out in the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 2323 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
- Feb. 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out at the Eastlake Fitness Club parking lot, 201 Chicago Ave., Goshen.
Items sold will include: chicken, $7.75; pork chops, $7.75; ribs, $12.50; Pit-Tatoes, $4.75; and Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors, $4 each or 3 for $11.
Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted.
Sen. Braun staff will meet with constituents
The office staff of Senator Mike Braun will be hosting a virtual mobile office hour for Elkhart County-area constituents. Staff from Braun’s office will be available to speak with constituents virtually from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
To accommodate as many constituents as possible, each meeting will need to be no longer than 10 minutes in length. For those who require additional time, Braun’s staff will follow up with them to ensure the issue or concern is fully addressed.
To attend the virtual mobile office, register in advance and work with the staff to schedule a time to discuss how Braun’s staff can be of assistance. To register, email Regional Director Jackie Dermody at Jacqueline_Dermody@braun.senate.gov.
Meeting details and a link to join will be sent to the constituent with the confirmation of their registration.
Those who have an opinion regarding legislation before the Senate or a policy concern can always contact the senator directly by visiting https://www.braun.senate.gov/contact-mike.
Those who need immediate assistance with a federal agency should complete, print, and sign the Privacy Release Form. It may sent to the Senator’s state office by mail at 115 N. Pennsylvania St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or via email to braun_casework@braun.senate.gov.
