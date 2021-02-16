Syrup available for purchase
LAGRANGE — Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, is holding a pure maple syrup sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21.
Maple syrup will be available for purchase at $8 per pint and $15 per quart. In addition to syrup, there will be maple cotton candy, maple kettle corn and maple lollipops.
All items are available while supplies last, according to a news release from Maple Wood Nature Center officials.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask while speaking to the carhop. Items can be purchased with cash, check or credit.
Food bank postpones food distribution
WARSAW — Due to Tuesday's winter weather event, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana's mobile food distribution in Kosciusko County was postponed until Thursday.
The distribution will take place at New Life Christian Church, 744 S. 325 East, from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit feedindiana.org.
Olive Street closed through Friday
GOSHEN — City officials announced recently that Olive Street is expected to be closed just north of Lincoln Avenue through Friday.
NIPSCO will be working to relocate a gas main in this area, and crews will need to remove and excavate underneath the roadway.
Traffic will be detoured onto Steury Avenue to avoid the road closure.
NIPSCO expects that Olive Street will need to be closed in the same area again in the coming weeks. A notification will be sent out when dates are known, according to a news release from the city of Goshen.
"2 Across" staged at Elkhart Civic Theatre
ELKHART — Elkhart Civic Theatre be performing the romantic comedy "2 Across" by Jerry Mayer on February 26, 27, 28 and March 5, 6 and 7 at the Bristol Opera House. There will be limited, socially distanced seating and the show will also be available on streaming media, according to a recent news release from theater officials. Kevin Egelsky is directing, with Violet Smucker assistant directing and the cast includes Colin Rusel and Annette Kaczanowski.
Tickets for live performances are available online at elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix. Streaming tickets are available at elkartcivictheatre.org/stream. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 574-848-4116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.