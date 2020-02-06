Syracuse library announces upcoming events
SYRACUSE — Several events are being held this month during Library Lover’s Month at the library, 115 E. Main St., including the annual cookie decorating from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 13.
Other events include:
• Adults will get a chance to receive a box of chocolates by correctly guessing the marbles in a jar at the library from Feb. 14-29.
• Library patrons can replace worn out or lost Syracuse Library cards for free during the month of February.
• Scrabble Sunday is offering an afternoon of playing the board game from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, but the library is not open for business.
• Food from Fiction book club is going out to eat and discuss food from "The Joy Luck Club" at the new time of noon Feb. 13. Mahjong will resume in March.
• Sign up for a library road trip to see the free Smithsonian exhibit, "Crossroads: change in rural America." The group will drive in private vehicles at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 to The Elkhart Historical Museum in Bristol. The exhibit will be traveling to North Manchester in mid-March.
• Homeschoolers are visiting Italy for food, culture, and history during February. Each week is a different adventure. Homeschooling families are invited to a morning at the Syracuse Library on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, 574-457-3022 or visit http://www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Wheaton College announces fall 2019 dean's list
WHEATON, Illinois — Wheaton College recently announced students named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester, which includes several local students.
Brianna Pitts, of Warsaw; Abigail Wilson, of Winona Lake; and Jonathon Yousey, of Goshen; were among the local students named to the dean's list.
To earn dean's list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Purdue Alumni Club announces scholarships
Applications are now available online for the Purdue Alumni Club of Elkhart County’s scholarship program for any Elkhart or LaGrange county student who will be attending Purdue University as a full-time undergraduate student in the fall.
Students attending a Purdue or IU-PU regional campus are eligible to apply as long as they are enrolled in a Purdue major. In 2019, $29,000 was awarded, the largest amount in the club’s history, club officials reported in a news release recently. The club hopes to award at least the same amount in scholarships this year, and has awarded more than $304,000 since its founding in 2001.
The application can be accessed at www.purduealumni.org/community/elkhart-county on the Elkhart County Scholarship Application 2020. Users should click on the link, enable editing and a Word document will open, on which students can complete the application online and return it by US mail or email. All Elkhart and LaGrange county high schools have also received copies of the scholarship application. High school seniors can contact their adviser to receive a printed copy of the application.
Students are also encouraged to apply for the Purdue Alumni Association scholarship. One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an Elkhart or LaGrange county student who will be attending Purdue and meets the criteria. Students can apply for this separate scholarship by going to the link above and clicking on the Apply Online button.
For more information about the application process, contact Kathy Seltenright at 574-533-9452 or Laurie Sula at 574-536-4869 or via email at laurie.sula@yahoo.com Both applications and high school transcripts must be emailed or postmarked by March 1 to be considered.
