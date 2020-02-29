Syracuse library announces upcoming events
SYRACUSE — Several events are being held this month as spring arrives at the library, 115 E. Main St., including Scrabble Sunday, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. March 15.
Other events include:
• An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. Writers from the community can share five-minute poems and essays that are original or favorites. The free program will be held across the street from the Syracuse Library at Grace Lutheran Church.
• The homeschoolers are exploring crossing the equator to go on Brazilian adventures in March. Story times and history, culture and crafts welcome home-schooling families on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Shelly’s crafts are back with a round box. Sign-up to attend the event, which will be held at 5 p.m. March 17.
• Mahjong is back on Mondays in March. The Mahjong tables will be brought out at 1 p.m. Mondays. The Dungeons and Dragons group, also known as D&D, meets on two Mondays and each Friday in March. The four-hour sessions meet at 4 p.m. March 2 and 2 p.m. Friday. McGee’s decluttering support group meets twice on Tuesdays. The first meeting is 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• The Friends group makes plans for future events, along with getting updates on help requests from the library at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. They are having a catered lunch where they learn about the Trim, Healthy Mama food preparation program at noon. Other interested participants must register.
• Preschool Story Time for children between 3 to 5 years of age have hands-on activities and more each Monday at 10:30 a.m. Tot Time for children from newborn to 3 years old have stories, music and more each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
• WorkOne services are at the Syracuse Library from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Easy chair yoga classes are offered on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. Advanced chair yoga is a 45-minute class on Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. String Theory, knit, crochet and fiber arts will meet Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, 574-457-3022 or visit http://www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Girls on the Run Michiana kicks off 10th year
Girls on the Run Michiana kicks-off their 10-week spring program season this week as they celebrate 10 years of serving the Michiana community.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grades to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of eight to 20 girls for a 10-week after-school experience that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.
Registration is now open. The season will culminate in a non-competitive 5K celebratory event on May 9 in downtown South Bend. This event brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season and is open to the community.
The full program fee for the spring season is $160; however scholarship funding is guaranteed to ensure no girl is turned away for inability to afford the fee. A few select teams still have a few open spots remaining for any interested girl not already on a team. Included in the program fee are 20 90-minute lessons, a team t-shirt, a water bottle, healthy snacks at each practice, registration for the end-of-season 5K event, a 5K finisher’s medal and lessons to last a lifetime. More information, registration and 5K participation can be found on the Girls on the Run Michiana website at http://www.girlsontherunmichiana.org.
